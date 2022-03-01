State of the Union 2022: President Biden to Address Nation’s ‘Mental Health Crisis’

President Biden will give his 2022 State of the Union Address tonight at 8 p.m. CST. Among the many topics he will cover in the address is the ongoing “mental health crisis” in the U.S.

According to The Daily Mail, President Biden will address social media companies in his State of the Union Address in reference to mental health. He will reportedly hold them accountable for the role they play in affecting the mental health of children. During a press briefing call on Tuesday morning, a senior administration official revealed some details. They stated that Biden will “call for action to address social media as mental health harms, especially for youth.”

The official continued, “The evidence is mounting that social media plays a systemic role in worsening the mental health of countless young people.”

However, officials did not reveal if Biden will advocate for penalties against social media giants like Tik Tok and Twitter. The official said, “The president believes tech companies should be held accountable for the harms they cause.”

Officials also say that studies show children in school are falling behind in math and reading due to COVID-related interruptions. Many classrooms went remote in the height of the pandemic, which created obstacles including at-home distractions. The official noted that children’s performance in school is also affecting their mental health.

President Biden to Call on Congress For Action in Mental Health Crisis

According to non-profit organization Mental Health America, the percentage of youths struggling with major depression continues to rise. The organization reports that 15.08% of youth went through a major depressive episode in the last year. This figure marks a 1.24% increase from the year prior.

In his State of the Union Address, President Biden will look to Congress for action. He will call on them to not only strengthen privacy protections, but also to ban targeted ads towards children. Additionally, he will demand that tech companies no longer collect personal information and data on children.

“This youth mental health crisis has been accentuated by large social media platforms… Which for years have been conducting a national experiment on our children and using their data to keep them clicking – with enormous consequences,” a White House fact sheet noted.

Advertising Companies May Have Access to Millions of Data Points on Youths

Officials referenced one estimate that shows social media companies are able to provide advertising firms with 72 million different data points on an average young teen.

In addition to tackling the subject of mental health among children and teens, President Biden will also lay out a larger-scale strategy to attack the general mental health crisis. This strategy includes a $700 million investment into programs that focus on both training and supporting clinicians working with mental health patients. Additionally, the current administration has plans to launch a crisis hotline this summer. You can watch the State of the Union Address on several large networks like ABC and CNN at 8 p.m. CST.