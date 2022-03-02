State of the Union 2022: President Biden Introduces ‘Unity Agenda’ for the Nation

During the 2022 State of the Union Address on Tuesday (March 1st), U.S. President Joe Biden introduced his new “Unity Agenda” for the nation.

CNBC reports that during the State of the Union Address, President Biden announced the agenda. Which consists of four policy goals that he says enjoy broad bipartisan support among both Republicans and Democrats. As well as centrists and ideologues.

The four policy goals are new programs to tackle the opioid epidemic; a plan to address the declining mental health of children whose lives and education was impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic; increased funding and medical services for U.S. veterans; and an advanced research project similar to the Defense Department’s top-secret DARPA, only this project would end cancer.

“It is important for us to show the nation that we can come together and do big things,” President Biden declared during the State of the Union Address. The world leader then stated that he was looking to unite Americans behind a common purpose as well. “While it often appears that we never agree, that isn’t true. I signed 80 bipartisan bills into law last year. From preventing government shutdowns to protesting Asian-Americans from still-too-common hate crimes. To reforming military justice.”

President Biden Calls Out Russian Leader Vladimir Putin During the 2022 State of the Union Address

Along with highlighting his plans for 2022, President Joe Biden called out Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the 2022 State of the Union Address for attacking Ukraine last week. The U.S. leader declared that Putin would pay a heavy price for having miscalculated NATO and the international world order.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” President Biden explained in his State of the Union Address. “In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment. And the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”

Along with condemning Putin’s actions on Ukraine, President Biden stated that the U.S. will be banning Russian aircrafts from flying through American airspace. This is notably a similar move by the European Union and Canada. The U.S. politician also shared during the State of the Union Address that the country has no intention of slowing the pace of penalties on Russia. “Tonight I say to the Russian Oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime – no more.”

President Biden went on to add that the U.S.’s Justice Department is now planning to join the country’s European allies to find and seize Russian Oligarchs and corrupt leaders’ yachts; luxury apartments; and private jets. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”