State of the Union 2022: President Biden Pledges to Trim U.S. Deficit by $1 Trillion

Joe Biden used his first State of the Union speech to promise he’ll slice the country’s deficit by $1 trillion.

However, Biden, during his hour-long address to a joint session of Congress, didn’t provide specifics on how he planned to trim a trillion.

Biden started the State of the Union with the situation in Ukraine. He then used the second half of his speech to touch on other important agenda items, including the economy.

“By the end of this year, the deficit will be down to less than half of what it was before I took office,” Biden said.

Biden added that he would be “the only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year.”

According to Fox Business, the federal deficit for fiscal year 2020 was $3.1 trillion. It dropped to $2.77 trillion in fiscal year 2021.

In State of the Union, Biden Said Curbing Inflation Is Top Priority. But Oil Continues to Climb

Biden said his top priority was getting control of skyrocketing inflation. The country and the world are reemerging from the other end of a two-year Covid-19 pandemic. Jobs have returned and wages are rising. However, the supply of goods hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, which is causing prices to soar.

Plus, the price of oil is walloping American pocketbooks. Hours before Biden gave his State of the Union address, the price of a barrel of oil hit an eight-year high. Given that Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world, its invasion of Ukraine has made prices jump even more. Countries are refusing to buy oil from Russia, which is making an already tight market even tighter.

By Wednesday, the price increased to an 11-year high when OPEC opted to keep production steady, rather than increasing it significantly to offset Russia’s losses in the market. OPEC said it would increase production by 400,000 barrels a day starting in April.

Early in the State of the Union, President Biden announced that the United States would ban Russian aircraft from U.S. airspace. Canada and the European Union also implemented similar bans.

The major domestic carriers don’t maintain non-stop routes to Russia. But the new airspace bans will impact cargo flights. The Wall Street Journal reported that 25 percent of cargo flights that start in North America fly over Russia to get to Asia.

Biden said it was important to hit Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, with sanctions. But given tight supply chains, particularly with oil, there could be more economic hurt.

“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”