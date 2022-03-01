stellantis-reveals-first-electric-jeep

Stellantis has revealed some exciting information. The automaker will soon be adding an electric Jeep to its lineup.

According to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep’s parent company Stellantis, the electric Jeep will be on sale early next year. He revealed this exciting information during a presentation on the automaker’s long-term strategic outlook. This is the way to go, as many automakers are starting to move away from gas-powered vehicles.

This new SUV has been referred to as a “lifestyle family” vehicle. We’ll get this first electric Jeep in 2023, and then a purely off-road Jeep will join for the 2024 model year.

During the presentation, Tavares shared a picture of the SUV, but that’s all. Currently, we don’t know the name or any of the technical details about the Jeep. However, it seems to be comparable to the current model of the Jeep Compass.

An Electric Jeep Isn’t the Only Exciting Announcement From Stellantis

Tavares had more exciting news to share, too. He reconfirmed that an electric Ram 1500 pickup will be available in 2024. That’s still a couple of years away, but he’s already promised that it will be the “best” in the segment. The Ram 1500 will have class-leading range, towing, and charging speed.

We’re about to have a full lineup of electric pickup trucks. By the time this electric Ram 1500 is on the market, Ford and General Motors will both have their own full-size electric pickups on sale.

Stellantis has big plans for filling out their electric vehicle roster. After we get an electric version of the light-duty Ram, the automaker will add a heavy-duty model. This model will come with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that will give the truck the ability to travel long-range. On top of that, it will also be able to refuel quickly.

Last month, the CEO of Ram said that the electric Ram 1500 would also be offered in a “class-shattering” extended-range model. This model will use an internal combustion engine to generate electricity for longer trips. This engine will kick in after the battery has been used up and needs to be recharged.

There’s even more to look forward to. Tavares also revealed that we’ll soon get to see an electric Dodge muscle car. The automaker will be releasing a concept version of the car later this year, according to Fox News.

Jeep Has Already Released An Electric Scooter

In other, there’s an all-new electric Jeep scooter. The off-road scooter was made as part of a collaboration with Razor.

The scooter is marketed for adults, but only has a weight limit of 154 pounds. There’s no official mileage range for this electric scooter, but Jeep and Razor say that it can be used for about 40 minutes before it needs to be charged. It can reach top speeds of 12mph.

Unlike those highly-anticipated SUVs mentioned above, you won’t have to wait for the RX200 scooter. It’s already on sale.