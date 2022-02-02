Stimulus Checks: $1,400 Payments Going Out Soon, Find Out If You’re Eligible

Millions of Americans will be getting stimulus checks worth $1,400 soon if they’re eligible under certain criteria. This relief payment is for Americans who had a baby in 2021 or Americans that are currently living abroad. In addition to that, some people might be eligible for “plus-up” payments or other stimulus credits.

There have been several rounds of stimulus checks sent out since the COVID-19 pandemic started. All payments have been based on previous tax returns. Since a lot of people’s income changed during the pandemic, some stimulus checks were for the incorrect amounts, if they got them at all. To get this upcoming payment, you’ll need to file your 2021 taxes. If you haven’t filed a tax return in the last couple of years, you can still be eligible for the payment if you file this year.

Tax season opened at the end of last month, and tax returns are being accepted until April 18. Typically, you should get your tax return 21 days or three weeks after you file. That’s assuming that there were no errors or anything to delay the process.

Many Americans Won’t Be Getting Any New Stimulus Checks

Even though the federal government is offering this $1,400 stimulus check for parents and people living abroad, other groups of people will not be getting another payment. There have already been three rounds of stimulus checks that got sent out to the general public. While there has been a lot of public opinion on whether or not we should get more relief payments, Congress has not said one way or the other. In fact, there’s even a petition for more payments that has over three million signatures. The petition calls for monthly payments of $2,000 for those eligible.

If You Should’ve Gotten a Relief Payment, But Didn’t…

Payments might have stopped going out for most Americans, but some never received theirs in the first place. If you haven’t gotten any stimulus checks yet, there are a couple of reasons why. Since everyone doesn’t always qualify for the relief payments, that would be the number one reason you haven’t gotten any payments yet. You simply don’t qualify. However, there are other reasons why you haven’t gotten a payment yet, even when you should have.

As we said earlier, these payments are based on tax returns. So, if you haven’t filed your taxes, that could be why you haven’t gotten any payments. If you live under the poverty threshold, you don’t technically need to file. However, if you don’t, you won’t be considered for stimulus payments – even if you really need it. Additionally, if you receive any kind of benefits from the Social Security Administration, your stimulus payments could be delayed. There have been communication issues between the SSA and the IRS.

Lastly, normal errors or incorrect information could be what’s keeping you from your stimulus checks. If you have any wrong information on file with the IRS, that could delay your payment. Make sure that your mailing address and any other information are correct. On that same note, make sure you have banking information on file with the IRS.

If you don’t sign up for direct deposit, your checks could get lost or accidentally thrown away.