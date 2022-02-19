Stimulus Checks: How to Fill Your Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet

Taxpayers are being given some urgent warnings regarding their Recovery Rebate Credit. Those who received less stimulus than they were eligible for can fill out the Rebate Credit worksheet to make sure they receive the funds. Those who received no stimulus payments at all are also being given the same information. Taxpayers shouldn’t assume the funds will come on their own. This, officials note, is because the “IRS isn’t going to do it for you.”

With last year’s stimulus payments going to many households last year, the rebates will not be sent out automatically. Anyone who did not receive the full amount of stimulus that they were due throughout the year is eligible for the rebate; to receive the money they are owed. However, these taxpayers must fill out the appropriate forms to receive the funds.

“If you don’t fill out that worksheet the IRS isn’t going to do it for you,” notes Henry Grzes an expert in tax practice and ethics.

“So you need to fill out the worksheet and make sure you put the proper numbers in there,” Grzes continues in a discussion with WUSA9.

Grzes went on to note that many taxpayers may be eligible for these Recovery Rebate Credit funds. Even if they received payments throughout the year. This, the tax expert notes, is because the 2021 stimulus payments sent out already are based on filings from the prior year. So, taxpayers who have had a change in income may have an increased rebate amount. But, these taxpayers will only receive the correct rebate they are due if they fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit forms.

The IRS Website Can Help Taxpayers Figure Out Rebate Amounts

Taxpayers can check the numbers on the IRS website. The website is offering users links where they can find out how much rebate money they have received so far. “Letter 6475” can also help determine whether or not a taxpayer can claim the recovery rebate credit on a 2021 tax return. This form will also detail how taxpayers can claim the funds when they are filing.

As of December 2021, the IRS has issued more than 175 million of the third-round stimulus checks due to payors. However, a few groups may still be waiting on the funds. Some of these people likely include parents who had a baby in 2021; or families who are able to add dependents to their 2021 tax returns. Major income changes may have impacted the third stimulus checks as well. Individuals who earned $80,000 in 2020 or couples who earned $160,000 that tax year but experienced a decrease in salary in 2021 are also likely waiting on the most recent payment.