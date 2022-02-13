Stimulus Checks: This Payment Can Be Collected for Dead Relatives

Did you know that there is another way to collect stimulus checks? You could be able to claim one from a dead relative.

Stimulus checks worth $1,400 can be claimed for anyone who died in 2021 that was part of your family. We get more about this in an article from The U.S. Sun.

So, in early February, the Internal Revenue Service published information for taxpayers. It notes in there that families of people who died in 2021 and did not receive the full Economic Impact Payment last year can still get the money.

Stimulus Checks Might Cause Extra Issues If You Are Married And Spouse Dies

Here’s the IRS statement: “An individual who died in 2021 or in 2022 and did not receive the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment may be eligible for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit if the individual met the eligibility requirements while alive.”

This also comes from the IRS about stimulus checks: “An individual who died prior to January 1, 2021, does not qualify for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.” Now, there might be extra issues if you are married.

For instance, if your spouse died before 2021 and you received the Recovery Rebate Credit, then you will need to pay it back. Single taxpayers who made less than $75,000 qualify for the full amount. But married couples filing jointly that made less than $150,000 also qualify for the full payment.

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden delivered $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans. They also were going out as part of the administration under former President Donald Trump.

Some People Are Still Waiting For Their Stimulys Payments

Now, what if you are still waiting on stimulus checks in your life? Some folks are still waiting for their money. If you’ve been waiting patiently for stimulus checks for months now but haven’t received one yet, well, here’s why.

For some people, the most common reason is that you simply didn’t qualify for the final round of stimulus checks. Previous payments allowed single filers up to $100,000 in income and joint filers up to $200,000 to receive checks. Then, a third payment lowered the threshold to $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.

You might have qualified for the first two rounds but not the third. Also, another reason for missing a check is a lack of a tax return. Remember this, too. If you lived below the poverty line last year and didn’t file a return, then the IRS didn’t consider you for stimulus.

Take note of this. Americans who made less than $12,400 in 2020 and were under 65 years of age were not technically required to file a tax return.