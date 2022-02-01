Stimulus Checks: Understanding How Much You May Have to Pay Back

Some Americans that received stimulus checks might get smaller refunds or have to pay some of it back if there were errors. There are a couple of different reasons why this could happen. If you filed a tax return in 2021 and claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit, there could be mix-ups and errors this year on your taxes.

Generally, it boils down to letters received from the IRS. The federal agency has sent out nine million math-error notices. 7.4 million of those notices were related to stimulus checks. So, what is a math-error notice, and what does that mean for you?

Basically, a math-error notice is a letter saying that the IRS has found issues with your tax information. There are several things that could be wrong – it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with math. For example, someone’s Social Security number could be incomplete or missing, someone could put a wrong filing status, or someone’s last name might not match what’s on file with the agency. The list goes on. If someone had gotten a stimulus payment in error, that would be considered a math-error.

Reasons Why You Might’ve Incorrectly Gotten Stimulus Checks

According to one tax expert, the biggest reason people are getting stimulus checks when they shouldn’t is because of their filing status. More specifically, the filing status of people that had a spouse die the year before. “I knew a lot of people whose spouse’s died in 2018, and when they filed their 2018 return in 2019, they filed as married filing jointly (which is the correct filing status in that situation),” the expert said. However, by doing this, they often receive more stimulus money.

Responding to the IRS Math-Error Letter

If you’ve gotten a math-error letter, you might (understandably) be confused about what you’re supposed to do with that. First off, the worst thing you could do with the IRS letter is nothing at all. If you’re confused or have questions, it’s best to reach out to someone about it. As far as stimulus checks go, these letters could reduce the amount of your tax refund. On the other hand, they could increase the amount of money that you owe the IRS. The notice is just adjusting your balance or refund based on the correct information. So, if you got a stimulus check in error, the letter is just them notifying you of that.

According to The Sun, you’ll need to respond to the IRS letter within 60 days. If you fail to respond to the letter by then, whatever adjustment the IRS made is final. On top of that, they’ll be able to start the collections process if you don’t pay whatever the math-error letter says you owe.

Of course, this has been a messy process. More letters might be getting sent out by the IRS that have clearer language. Hopefully, the letters will also better explain how to fight stimulus check math-errors.