Storm Nancy: Millions of Americans Need to Prepare for Brutal Weather

The National Weather Service is warning millions of Americans to brace for a polar plunge this week as Storm Nancy blows across the northern parts of the country. The National Weather Service has issued widespread alerts warning of treacherous conditions throughout parts of the midwest and northeast areas of the country.

These areas include parts of the Dakotas, and the Great Lakes; expanding into several midwest areas such as Minnesota, Northern, and central Wisconsin, and Northern Michigan. Experts are predicting pieces of this cell to reach as far as Maine.

The National Weather Service is warning that Storm Nancy will likely send temperatures plummeting down by at least 30 degrees in some areas. The worst part of Storm Nancy will hit within a 24 to 48 hour time period, bringing over a foot of snow to some areas in a short amount of time. Minnesota’s Twin Cities are expected to get a bulk of the snowfall; creating dangerous commute conditions from Monday evening into early Tuesday.

National Weather Service Warns Millions of Storm Nancy’s Impact

“A long duration winter storm will continue through Tuesday for much of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest,” notes the National Weather Service in a Monday morning tweet.

“Heavy snow, along with periods of sleet and freezing rain, will create hazardous travel,” the Monday morning tweet continues. The National Weather Service also notes that Storm Nancy will bring large amounts of snow with some major ice conditions in certain areas.

“More than 12 inches of snow or 1/4″ of ice is likely in some areas,” the weather service predicts.

The National Weather Service includes a detailed chart noting the path Storm Nancy will be taking when it blows in later today. The storm will bring heavy snowfalls and high winds bringing snowfalls as high as one-inch accumulations within the hour.

Sleet and freezing rain will take over parts of the northern midwest into the great lakes area Monday morning. These conditions will continue on into early Wednesday. Some areas can expect ice accumulations to be as much as a one-quarter inch. Storm Nancy will also be bringing in some arctic chills with temperatures dropping down well below freezing levels. The massive storm’s winds will pull temperatures down further in some areas, bringing in some majorly dangerous wind chill temperatures.

Storm Nancy will blow through the area, by midweek. However, parts of the country will then be hit by yet another brewing front. Storm Oaklee will be blowing in on Tuesday; and by Wednesday and Thursday, storm Oaklee will be hitting the midwest with icy and snowy conditions. Additionally, this storm is expected to impact areas along the northern Texas border into the Mississippi Valley. Some parts are expected to get some heavy snowfall and sleet.