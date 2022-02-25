Studies Show Your Credit Score Can Predict How Long You’ll Live: Here’s How

If you weren’t already worried about your credit score, economists have some startling news: it can predict how long you’ll live. That’s right, Outsiders. That little three-digit number might have an even bigger impact on our lives.

This discovery is based on research done by the University of California Irvine and the University of Geneva. They studied Experian credit data from 2004 to 2016 for more than 2 million random people. If someone died during that period, their death was recorded by Experian. This record-keeping allowed the universities to make a computer algorithm. The algorithm looked for any elements of their credit reports that could be linked to death. Their findings were published in December 2021, and as it turns out, credit scores and death are undoubtedly linked.

Credit Scores Are Linked To Death In Two Major Ways

According to those researchers, credit scores can be linked to death in two ways.

The first way is in spending habits. People spend money differently throughout their lives, including when they’re close to death. For example, someone who just found out they have cancer will spend money very differently compared to when they were healthy. This person could rack up medical debt. If their cancer is terminal, they might decide to max out their credit cards and take endless vacations. The point is, expenses change throughout the different stages in our lives, including death.

The second connection between credit scores and death is less direct.

We already know that people going through economic strains are more likely to go into debt, lose access to healthcare, and more. These financial stresses can ultimately shorten someone’s life. This shows up in the credit data.

What Do These Findings Mean?

Having a low credit score doesn’t mean you’re going to die young. In fact, a lot of people were left out of this data. It’s just one look into possible connections between the two.

The data also can’t predict exactly when you’ll die based on credit score changes. For example, if your score drops 40 points that doesn’t mean you’re nearing the end. However, the data can identify credit score drops like that to important parties. Based on what’s happening in a person’s life, a person or agency could help where needed.

Basically, the researchers think that the data could help companies develop services targeted to help people going through life stages. We can use our imaginary cancer patient as an example again. Let’s say their credit score dropped because they took on medical debt. Then, companies would be able to offer that patient financial help or better health insurance plans.

There’s a more sinister option behind this, though. If teams of researchers can predict how healthy you are based on your credit score, others can, too. Insurance companies are already notorious for using data to drive rates higher. According to Money, if companies had access to this data, health insurance and life insurance could become even less affordable.