Study Finds ‘Megadrought’ in American Southwest the Worst in 1,200 Years

A study has found that the “megadrought” in the American Southwest is the worst drought in 1,200 years. The extreme weather conditions in the region have been an ongoing problem for the past 22 years.

This is according to The Hill. The publication reports that a new study found it’s the region’s driest drought since the year 800. The study, published Monday in Nature Climate Change, defined a “megadrought” as a drought lasting two decades or more.

The study also attributes the severity of this megadrought to human-caused climate change.

“Without climate change, the past 22 years would have probably still been the driest period in 300 years,” the lead author of the study, Park Williams, said in a statement. Williams is also a geographer at UCLA. “But it wouldn’t be holding a candle to the megadroughts of the 1500s, 1200s or 1100s.”

Scientists conducting the study focused on the region stretching from northern Mexico up to Southern Montana and from the Pacific Ocean to the rocky mountains. It did find repeat incidents of megadrought in our geological history in periods from 800 through 1600 were far more severe than any event through the 1900s.

Here’s How Scientists Studied Historic Megadroughts

In order to analyze stretches of drought throughout history, scientists looked at tree ring patterns. You can get a ton of information from these tree rings. This includes the amount of moisture in the region from a specific time period.

Scientists then cross-checked this information with historic climate data. They found that Megadrought conditions correlated with a “soil moisture deficit,” which is a metric that compares the moisture in the soil with normal moisture levels.

The scientists also found that since 2000, the average soil moisture deficit was twice as severe as any deficit in the 20th century. In fact, the soil moisture deficit surpassed the driest periods of all megadroughts in the region over the past 1,200 years.

Scientists have found that climate change does play a significant role in megadroughts. But megadroughts also occur naturally. The issue is, while today’s conditions probably still would have been dry without climate change, they would still be far better than what we have now. Scientists postulate that climate change has made would make a period of mild drought a period of severe drought.

Warming temperatures cause increased evaporation in the soil and vegetation, which worsens drought. From 2000 to 2021, the temperatures in the affected region were 1.64 degrees Fahrenheit higher than average temperatures from 1950 to 1999.

And it’s not just the Southwest megadrought that’s affecting those in the United States. Last week, the US Drought monitor said that 95% of the Western United States was experiencing drought conditions. Dry conditions will likely persist in the west, and it could take many wet years to alleviate the damages done.

“It’s extremely unlikely that this drought can be ended in one wet year,” Williams said.