Super-Rare 1978 Ford F-250 Taken for Test Drive After 42 Years in Storage

A 1978 Ford F-250 Lariat truck with 139 miles on the odometer came out of storage for the first time in 42 years.

Sure, there are all sorts of barns with decomposing cars and trucks sitting in them. Some of the vehicles may even crank a time or two. But this truck may have the lowest miles for a 1970s truck ever.

Autoevolution reported on the momentous find.

So, What’s The Real Story Behind The 1978 Ford Truck?

According to AMMO NYC, the man bought his special four-wheel drive camper truck in Charlotte, N.C. for $8,240. He bought it in March 1978 and brought it home. It has only one North Carolina inspection sticker.

In a video, he tells viewers about using it once. His daughter worked at a Taylorsville bank when she needed a lift because of the snow. She didn’t need a ride home because the snow melted, so he didn’t take it back out to pick her up.

The truck has 139 miles. That’s it.

The rare find is also one of only 11 built that year with its color scheme and interior package. It’s got creme paint with a dark brown metallic stripe to it. Below is another fine-looking F-250 truck.

Since it’s been in storage, you know it’s almost pristine. The owner maintained it. It’s still got the original tire stickers. The website said the integrated toolbox is immaculate because of little to no use.

So, why is this owner giving it up now? He’s over the hill and decided it was time to let it go and let someone else enjoy it. Does it run? You’ll have to watch the video to find out.

New Owner Details 42-Year Old Truck

The new owner contacted AMMO NYC, a detailing system designed to protect and enrich the world’s most priceless cars. The company found the old owner and got the whole story in an 18-minute video.

The detailer did a little cleaning and polishing at its Connecticut shop. It looks like it left the Ford assembly line in Louisville, Ky.

The only unoriginal thing about the car? It’s got hubcaps from a 1977 Ford Bronco. The owner said he didn’t like the factory-installed hubcaps. But if he wanted them enough, then why not mount them on the wall in your house. You’d probably see them every day that way.

Still, it’s pretty amazing. Keep your truck looking right with the proper maintenance, and it’ll stay will you for years.

Truck Joins Saab In Rare Mile Club

The Ford F-250 is amazing, having just gone 139 miles.

But Autoevolution featured another amazing car in December with even less mileage. It’s a 1979 Saab 96 with only NINE miles on it.

Someone bought it last month. There’s no official word for how much, but the auction house listed it for $27,000.