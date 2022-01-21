Some families with disabled children are eligible for monthly Supplemental Security Income checks worth up to $841. Here’s how it works.

SSI checks are intended to help senior citizens, and also disabled adults and children cover medical expenses each month. According to The Sun, around five million Americans are currently receiving those benefits.

Parents of disabled kids are usually able to claim an average of $687 from the federal government. And some states, such as California, Vermont, and Hawaii, will send extra money as well. In those cases, recipients will receive the benefits in a single check.

In December, SSI claimants got double payments to help cover the rising cost of living.

To further help balance inflation, the SSA is adjusting the amount of money recipients can claim this year. In 2021, families will disabled children could get a max of $794 in monthly SSI payments. In 2022, they can get up to $841.

Who Qualifies for the Adjusted Supplemental Security Income Payments

Not all Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income are entitled to the same amount though. There are a few factors that the SSA takes into account while calculating benefits.

To receive the funds at all, families’ total resources must be valued at less than $2,000. Those resources include cash, bank accounts, cars, stocks, and life insurance.

The Social Security Administration does not include food stamps and fuel assistance into Americans’ SSI income. So people who receive those do not have to worry about reduced payments.

If you believe that you qualify for Supplemental Security Income, you can fill out an application online. However, if you’re over the age of 65, you must call the SSA at (800) 772-1213 to schedule an appointment and fill out an application in person.

SSI applicants with hearing impairments can call (800) 325-0778.

Once submitted, SSA officials will carefully review the information and decide if you’re eligible for the payments. And the administration will send their decision by mail.

How to Fix Errors If You’re Being Underpaid by the SSA

With inflation on the rise, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income checks are more crucial than ever. If you’ve noticed that your payments are decreasing, there is an easy solution.

It’s important to note that the SSA rarely underpays recipients. In fact, it only happens 0.05%.

The administration defines an underpayment as an issued payment that was returned or not received, an accrued benefit amount that was not paid, or a check(s) representing correct payment to a deceased beneficiary that was not negotiated.

If you’re not getting your full monthly check, the fastest way to fix the problem is by calling the SSA directly at 800-772-1213.