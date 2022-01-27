Supplemental Security Income: How Folks Who Live With Adult Children Can Get $561 Payments

If you’re a Social Security or Social Security Disability recipient who is living with your adult children, you may still be eligible for Supplemental Security Income.

As The Sun reported today, the Social Security Administration will reduce your monthly SSI payments if your children are covering part of your room and board costs, but only by a third.

SSI benefits go to people in need of financial assistance who are 65 or older, disabled, or blind. But the administration sets a yearly cap on the amount they can get.

This year, individuals can earn as much as $841. And married couples can get as much as $1,261 as long as both spouses qualify.

When deciding how much each person gets, the SSA looks at their overall income. So if you’re living with an adult child or friend who helps with food and mortgage costs, the administration may consider that part of your income. And the administration considers it as part of your earnings if they pay for more than half of the costs.

In that case, the SSA will use the one-third provision to reduce earnings by that much. That means your Supplemental Security Income would go down by about $230. So you’ll still get an extra $561 a year or $46.75 a month.

And unfortunately, there is no sliding scale for the rule. If you’re paying even one dollar less than your equal share of living costs, the SSA will automatically cut your income by one-third.

And in every situation, the more income you have, the lower your SSI check will be.

To see if you qualify, use the SSA eligibility tool.

Do you Qualify for Supplemental Security Income? Here’s How to Apply

Once you verify that you qualify for the supplemental income, you can start the application process on the Social Security Administration’s website. And luckily, most of the work can be completed there.

However, if the online process is daunting, you can get help by calling 1-800-772-1213. Or you can use that same number to schedule an in-person appointment with an SSA representative.

But before heading to your local office, be sure you have all the necessary documents.

You’ll need your birth certificate, social security number, mortgage or rental information, payroll slips, and documents that show any other forms of income.

If you’re applying for Supplemental Security Income because you’re disabled or blind, you’ll need some additional paperwork. Bring along anything that shows proof of diagnosis and details time spent in hospitals and clinics.

Once accepted by the SSA, your monthly benefits will be sent as a direct deposit. And the next round of checks goes out on February 1st.