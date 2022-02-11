Survey Shows American CEO’s Don’t Expect Inflation to Go Down Soon: Report

The White House assures us that inflation will relax later in the year, but the majority of American CEOs don’t think so. Instead, many of them think that rising costs will continue to be an issue throughout the year. That’s in spite of federal efforts to lower prices, of course. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates in March. They’re hoping that by doing so, rising prices will slow down. This will be the first interest increase in more than three years.

Regardless of what the Federal Reserve decides to do, it will need to be a big step to help stop inflation. There was a 7.5% jump in January’s Consumer Price Index. This 7.5% increase was even more than what economists were expecting it to be. The Consumer Price Index is key in judging inflation.

Many American CEOs Are Planning on Raising Prices Amidst Out-of-Control Price Hikes

These CEO worries were uncovered by a recent Conference Board Survey, which found that almost 75% of American CEOs didn’t believe in the Federal Reserve’s plan. On top of that, 27% or so of CEOs expect to raise the price of their goods within the next six months. They’ll be doing this in order to combat higher labor and transportation costs. 45% of the CEOs polled plan to pass along costs within the next six months to a year.

“CEOs are preparing for supply constraints and wage inflation to persist well into this year and potentially beyond,” said Roger W. Ferguson Jr., a Conference Board trustee. “While interest rate hikes should help dampen inflation, few are expecting prices to stabilize rapidly. As a result, a vast majority of CEOs still foresee a need to pass along rising costs to consumers over the next 12 months.”

In the first quarter of 2022, the Conference Board’s CEO Confidence index fell by eight points. The index now sits at 57. This will be the third quarter in a row that the number has declined. Only half of the CEOs polled said that they expect the economy to get better over the next six months. That number is down from 61% of CEOs the month before.

Some Companies Are Already Increasing Prices Due to Inflation

The New York Post reports that many big businesses are choosing to raise their prices already. Big names like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle are all raising the price of their goods. This is to combat higher production and supply costs due to inflation, supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and shipping delays.

Overall, prices are increasing everywhere. Used cars, groceries, gas, rent, and household goods are all costing more than they were last year. In some cases, the price increases are astronomical. For example, the cost of a used car has gone up by a whopping 40%, compared to this same time last year.