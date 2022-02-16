Swimmer Killed in Horrific Shark Attack

A nightmare situation just occurred in the depths of the wide and expansive ocean.

An individual decided to go swimming in Buchan Point in Malabar, which is right off Little Bay Beach in Sydney’s southeast portion. Emergency services arrived in the area on Wednesday evening after reports that this swimmer had been attacked by a shark and had “catastrophic injuries.”

Large scale search underway off Little Bay in Sydney’s south east after reported shark attack. A rock fisherman says saw a swimmer taken. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/yGHpQgd2nV — Jake Lapham (@JakeLapham) February 16, 2022

According to The Guardian, police crews and surf lifesavers, all scoured through the water trying to find this person. Sadly, a police statement informed people that they “located human remains in the water.”

The nature of the remains proves a very gruesome and brutal shark encounter. There was nothing emergency services could really do.

“Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do,” the spokesperson also said.

Now, this is the first unprovoked shark attack in Sydney since 1963. Several witnesses were able to watch as this horrific scene unfolded before their eyes.

Eyewitnesses for the Unprovoked Shark Attack

A witness told the news outlet that the shark appeared right next to the swimmer. Not long after that the surrounding water was completely stained red by their blood. Another witness was nearby fishing when all this occurred. They said that the individual had on a wetsuit when they were dragged below the surface of the water. The attack lasted several seconds before everything seemed to be eerily still.

This man that witnessed the attack was in an understandable level of distress.

“When he went down there were so many splashes. It was terrible, I am shaking. I keep vomiting, it’s very upsetting. Everyone was looking around, trying to work out what was going on. There were still people in the water. I’m never getting in again – no way,” the man said to ABC.

Apparently, people were still swimming in the area as helicopters circled trying to find this body. Swimmers eventually left the beach later in the evening as the search continued in the water. Beaches may also close farther south in relation to this attack.

This is a community that prides itself on gorgeous beaches and outdoor activities. That makes this death even more chilling. The mayor of Randwick council, Dylan Parker, spoke about the terrifying nature of the shark attack.

“Our community adores our coast. To lose someone like this is chilling to the core,” Parker said.

Additionally, the police and others will continue to monitor this area in the coming days. The previous two attacks in Sydney many years ago both involved a bull shark. One person was just standing in the water and the other was actively swimming.

In Western Australia in November 2021 was the other most recent shark fatality. There were three unprovoked shark deaths in 2021 and seven in 2020.

It’s possible that the sleek-looking wetsuit could cause the shark to mistake a human swimming as a seal or another type of animal, which can lead to an attack.