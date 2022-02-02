Take Your Tailgate To the Next Level With a Keg of Hormel Chili Cheese

Alright, Outsiders. We have something very special for you to see. Tailgates are never going to be the same thank to Hormel Chili.

So, tailgates are the best thing ever, right? You wake up early, crack a beer open, get out to the parking lot for the game and smash a bunch of fried and greasy food until game time. Then you watch the game and do all of that stuff. Unless you’ve had too much beer by kickoff.

Now… can we agree that nothing makes a tailgate better than a keg? And can we also agree that chili is a top-tier tailgate/party food? Well, good because Hormell is going to give away a keg full of chili cheese for one lucky individual that will become a tailgating god overnight. I know, only one?! But, then again more than one of these in the world might be too powerful.

Check out the video below and see it in all of its chili-cheesy goodness yourself.

As the video says in the beginning, “The question wasn’t, ‘Should we?’ It was, ‘Could we?'” And thankfully, that answer was an emphatical yes!

Now, Hormel probably doesn’t want me to say this. But, once the chili cheese is gone, you can fill this keg up with whatever hot sauce you want. Say you’re a nacho cheese purist, go ahead. Maybe you’re a mad and sick person and want to fill it up to the brim with mayonnaise (only allowed during college football season). Or, perhaps you just fill it up time and time again with that mix we all know and love so well, chili cheese.

Look, tailgates are almost great all on their own. But, if I saw a keg of chili cheese at a tailgate? I’m going to remember that forever.

Hormel Has Proprietary Tech for Tailgate MVP Chili Cheese Keg

So, how does the chili cheese keg work? What did Hormel put together exactly to make something that no one has likely even thought of before? Well, good news. The company put out a press release along with the video of the keg. When you make a big debut you gotta do it right!

“The keg features a proprietary adjustable internal heating element,” the release states. “A tap handle in the shape of the iconic Hormel® Chili can, and a chili-cheese pump that ensures optimal pouring. Using a specially engineered internal cauldron, the keg can also be refilled for later use. At full capacity, the keg provides nearly three hundred 4 oz. servings of Hormel® Chili Cheese fan fuel to power game day gatherings.”

Look, all I’m saying is this…my uncle brought a chili cheese dispenser on a trip. He brought that thing out of his RV camper and I about fell over. Next football season, we will all know what fan and fanbase will get to experience the ultimate tailgate snack. If someone wins this thing and doesn’t use it, it should be given to someone else immediately.