Target Offers Up To $24 an Hour To Entice Workers Amid Worker Shortage

Retail giant Target will try combatting staffing shortages in markets with the fiercest competition by implementing higher salaries. Workers in retail and distribution markets like New York City, for instance, could see starting salaries up to $24 per hour.

Currently, Target pays $15 per hour nationwide as a baseline minimum wage. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said the $24 per hour represents the high-end of a pay range in specific markets only. Not all workers should expect $24 per hour, even in competitive markets.

The new wage range is part of Target’s plan to spend an additional $300 million on its workforce. Another major point of their employee plan is broader, quicker access to healthcare for workers.

“The market has changed,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said regarding a minimum wage workforce. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target established a leading position by universally bumping up minimum wages to $15 per hour in 2017; but now, facing staff shortages and a gig economy, many rival employers of Target bumped their salaries up, too.

The store employs roughly 350,000 employees across 1,900 stores in the United States. Interestingly enough, they noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. They also said that they were able to exceed their goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers in stores; as well as hiring 30,000 in their supply chain network during the holiday season. Therefore, the shift in wages really reflects a specific market need, more so than a broad measure meant to bandage up a fundamental wound.

When asked which markets, specifically, would receive the highest wages, Target declined to say, but said the company is still doing its due diligence to research the markets.

Target and other companies may be raising salaries, but prices are rising, too

Some competitor companies (competitors for talent, not necessarily market share) have actually surpassed Target’s ambitious $15 per hour universal starting wage. Best Buy matched the $15, while Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, but their nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 per hour.

Many retailers say they’re struggling to find workers, so Target’s ambitions have more to do with survival than plain goodwill. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with revenues between $500 million to $20 billion, 96 percent said they’re having trouble finding in-store employees. About 88 percent said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers, as well.

In January, average pay for retail workers jumped 7.1 percent from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour, which was faster than pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, rising inflation ate away most of those increases, with consumer prices rising 7.5 percent in the past year.