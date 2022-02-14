Tattoo Artist JonBoy Talks Fireball Whisky ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ Collab: Exclusive

It’s that time of February again. Ah yes, Valentine’s Day weekend has arrived. It’s the time of the month when you’re either wining-and-dining with a cute date, or just whining on your couch with a bottle of booze. For singles, it can be hard to celebrate a holiday that’s solely based on pairs. With my own dating horror stories under my belt, I couldn’t help but wonder…is there a way to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day?

Luckily, Fireball Whisky has us singles covered. The cinnamon whisky brand is teaming up with celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy on a fiery collaboration. JonBoy has created three custom tattoo designs inspired by the idea of Anti-Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to cover up a tat of an ex’s name, or make a statement about your love of Fireball, this cheeky partnership is much cooler than a box of chocolates.

JonBoy Talks Collaboration With Fireball Whisky

I sat down with JonBoy himself to discuss his collaboration with Fireball Whisky. The high-profile artist has an impressive client list, including Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone. He talks about his creative process, single-needle tattooing style, and even shares an epic party story.

Tell me how your collaboration with Fireball Whisky came to be.

JonBoy: I’ve been a fan of Fireball Whisky for a long time. This (Anti) Valentine’s Day, I teamed up with the brand to create a custom collection that can help cover up a tattoo of your ex’s name, remove a matching tat, or for those die-hard fans, show your love for Fireball in a more permanent way. Each of the three designs was inspired by some of my favorite elements of the brand and will be available throughout the month of February on fireballwhisky.com.

JonBoy Explains The Collaboation

As a celebrity tattoo artist, you’ve created thousands of designs. What was your creative process behind designing these Anti-Valentine’s Day tattoos?

JonBoy: Fireball is such an iconic brand and their style and aesthetic really lends itself to tattooing. From the flames, to their tagline – “Tastes Like Heaven, Burns Like Hell” – there were so many things to be inspired by. I had a lot of fun putting my own creative spin on the brand through the lens of tattooing. We all know someone who has a matching tattoo with their ex that they want to get rid of or know someone who just went through a bad breakup and wants to get some new ink. The Fireball-inspired artwork I created is perfect for those looking to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day and start a fresh chapter.

Be honest – have you ever covered up a tattoo of an ex?

JonBoy: I’m actually in the middle of covering up a tattoo an ex did on me. I love the tattoo but the reminder of her is a little too much for me right now.

I’ve always been a fan of your fine line/single needle tattooing. Have you always been inspired by minimalism?

JonBoy: Less is more for me. They are timeless, classic and easy to wear.

Describe your tattoo designs for Fireball Whisky in 3 words.

JonBoy: Hurts so good

Do you have any memorable moments drinking Fireball Whisky? Tell us the story!

JonBoy: Most memorable moment was drinking Fireball with my friends Mitchy Collins (lovelytheband) and Ave Maybee (daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith) backstage at Irving Plaza! We rocked out, did tattoos and drank Fireball.

Show Us Your Anti-Valentine Tattoos!

Wanna get in on the fun? Download JonBoy’s designs for free and post your tattoo pictures using #FireballxJonBoy. Make sure you tag Outsider as well.