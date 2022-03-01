Tesla Opening Supercharging Stations Near Ukraine to Assist Evacuees

With Russia invading Ukraine, the latter country can use all the help it can get. Tesla recognized this and announced it is opening supercharging stations near Ukraine to assist evacuees.

Though Tesla doesn’t operate any chargers, sales, or service outlets in Ukraine, it reported the move yesterday. Fox Business states the Tesla app told owners in the area that stations in Trzebownisko, Poland, Košice, Slovakia, and both Miskolc and Debrecen, Hungary are now giving free charges to both Tesla and non-Tesla owners.

“Charge for free in parts of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. Beginning Monday, we are temporarily enabling free Supercharging for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine,” Teslarati reported the app stating. “Starting with: Trzebownisko, Poland, Košice, Slovakia, (as well as Miskolc and Debrecen in) Hungary. We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location. As always, tap any site on your car’s touchscreen to see current pricing. Safe travels.”

Last year, Tesla began making its stations in Europe compatible with vehicles from other brands. However, it’s not clear if the four listed received updates with new equipment. Tesla frequently provides temporary free charging during weather emergencies, but this is the first it ever did so during a military conflict.

Though the country doesn’t officially operate within Russia or Ukraine, the brand proves popular in those areas. Many locals import the cars and a charging station map shows several proposed locations one each country.

This isn’t the only Elon Musk-led organization to offer aid to Ukraine. SpaceX recently offered aid to the country as well.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Offers Ukraine Aid Through Starlink

Though the Russian military invading Ukraine was bad enough, the country also initiated cyberattacks, cutting internet and communication off from many areas within the country. After the country requested aid from SpaceX, the organization obliged with Starlink.

On February 26, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Elon Musk on Twitter if he could provide aid to his country with Starlink. “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” the tweet reads. Within 10 hours, Musk replied with an answer.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” the response states.

Ukrainian cities Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson, and even the capital of Kyiv are among the cities that reported internet disruptions. The Russian cyberattacks included strikes against the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure.

Fox News reached out to SpaceX asking how many terminals Ukraine would receive, but hasn’t received a response yet.