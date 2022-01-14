Tesla Pushes Cybertruck Production Back to 2023: Report

Another delay of the Tesla Cybertruck production could push plans to the end of the 2023 first quarter. But there’s no official word yet.

A source told Reuters that the carmaker is changing features and functions on the electric pickup amid future competition increases.

The report said Tesla would make a limited production of the Cybertruck in that 2023 period before increasing output.

Competition Heating Up For Telsa

Sure, Tesla is the world’s top electric car maker with sedans and sports utility vehicle sales. But the company has not cracked America’s pickup truck population.

According to Aftermarket News and Experian Automotive analysis, pickup trucks accounted for 20.57 percent of all vehicles in operation and SUVs 11.42 percent.

Ford and Rivian are ahead of Tesla in that sales market. Kelly Blue Book reported in November that Ford had more than 160,000 reservations for its all-electric F-150 Lightning. Earlier this month, the Detroit automaker said it would double its annual production capacity to have 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks ready for the spring.

As for Irvine, Calif.-company Rivian, the Electrek website reported making 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021. That company did not break down those vehicles, but reportedly its R1T electric pickup trucks were in the mix. Kelly Blue Book reported that its electric trucks would be available to consumers by September 2022.

In that same KBB report, Tesla says it has taken more than 1 million refundable deposits for the Cybertruck. KBB said its base price would start at $39,900 in July 2021, but that’s likely to change.

Also, late Thursday, a report came out about two Cybertruck versions.

NEWS: Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry expects Tesla Cybertruck to have two versions and the company to hold a special virtual event in March 2022 on the highly-anticipated new vehicle.



Chowdhry expects one of the CyberTruck versions to be about 15-20% smaller. pic.twitter.com/eB58aVdpgI — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 13, 2022

Tesla Truck First Revealed in 2019

CEO Elon Musk introduced his futuristic-looking pickup truck in 2019. Now, it’s moved to 2023. Production delays have already moved a previous release date from late 2021 to late 2022.

BREAKING: New Tesla Cybertruck design spotted at Fremont test track!!!



Source: https://t.co/OeVhsaq71h pic.twitter.com/VyyYpuZ48U — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 10, 2021

According to Reuters, Musk will likely have an official truck production timeline announcement on Jan. 25.

He’s already blamed supply chain issues on the truck’s production. When a Twitter user asked him about the truck, he replied about the situation in a brief Tweet.

“Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over!” he tweeted in late November.

Tesla’s website is changing over the truck’s information. The company killed a production schedule reference on the truck order website.

Last month, the website said, “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” Reuters observed that “in 2022” has been omitted.

Tesla’s new Austin plant will soon make Model Y cars at the location along with the Cybertruck. Recently, a giant casting machine dropped off at the Texas plant. The Electrek website reported that it was likely the fourth Giga Press at the factory.

Ford had great news on the stock market Thursday as its market value broke $100 billion for the first time. Tesla (6.7 percent) and Rivian (7.1 percent) shares fell in trading.