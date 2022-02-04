Texas 18-Wheeler Crash Leaves Interstate Drivers Stranded for 14 Hours

The Winter Storm Landon continues. We truly hope these Texas drivers had heat and music in their cars because they endured 14-hour long traffic.

Hundreds of drivers were left trapped in their cars for an entire day yesterday. Thankfully, authorities rescued the drivers after icy conditions and two major truck wrecks on a Texas interstate left them stranded.

According to officials, the accidents occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 10. An 18-wheeler crashed across the interstate. The vehicle ended up blocking the highway on both sides and backing up the road for miles. Thanks to the icy road, another truck also swerved off the highway.

Even though the highway already moved slower than usual due to icy conditions, this crash set the mood for completely stopping traffic and backing everyone up for hours.

Winter Storm Landon Continues to Leave Many Left in Icy Conditions

For everyone caught in the biggest snow storm of the season, icy temperatures continue to range below freezing in the area. Winter Storm Landon spans 2,000 miles from the Rockies to New England. So far, it managed to put 95 million Americans under winter weather advisories and canceled 4,000 flights across the country.

At the end of January, the Northeast began fighting off the icy winter storm that left over 100,000 people without power.

The National Weather Service called the storm system a “bomb cyclone.” AccuWeather claimed that the storm is “likely to be the strongest and most disruptive snowstorm and blizzard in several years for portions of New England and the immediate mid-Atlantic coast. “This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, especially in southern New England.”

Based on reports from PowerOutage.us, the snowstorm left close to 350,000 homes and businesses without power. The affected states include Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Thousands of Flights Canceled/Delayed as Winter Storm Moves Through Midwest

Thanks to this icy weather, it looks like many people in the U.S. will likely have to reschedule their winter vacations.

Since Thursday, February 3, many U.S. states continue to experience flight delays and cancellations. Thank you, Winter Storm Landon. Due to the massive storm, many governors declared states of emergency. The industry believes that the storm continue to affect flights on Friday.

“A large, prolonged and significant winter storm will continue to impact much of the central US. It will move into the Northeast overnight, bringing a variety of winter weather hazards including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” the National Weather Service stated on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, airlines canceled over 3,600 scheduled flights. They also canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday to do dangerous icy conditions.

WCVB reported that 458 flights were canceled in and out of Boston, Massachusetts. At St. Louis Lambert International, 78 percent of flights were canceled Wednesday. At Chicago O’Hare, airlines canceled 37 percent of flights.

If you’re currently in any Midwest U.S. state, we advise you to remain safe amid icy conditions and pay attention to your local news services.