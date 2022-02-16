Texas Homes, Businesses, Burn Due to Multiple Grass Fires

Multiple homes and businesses have burnt down in North Texas due to multiple Grass fires. A combination of strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry weather has elevated the risk level. These factors helped drive many of the fires. The fires burned in five counties.

According to WFAA, Hood, Grayson, Palo Pinto, Tarrant, and Wise counties have all been affected by these fires. Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 176 wildfires. These fires have burned over 8,400 acres and counting over the last week.

Additionally, the forest service has carefully prepped for more grass fires in the region.

“Rapid response and the use of appropriate resources is essential in preventing large, destructive wildfires,” Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Morehead explained in a statement. “Our agency strategically prepositions personnel and equipment across areas of concern where they can respond to requests for assistance from local fire departments who serve as Texas’ first line of defense.”

The service has fully staffed forces with equipment. Forces are staged in Amarillo, Lubbock, Childress, Burkburnett, San Angelo, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, and Mineral Wells.

“Texas A&M Forest Service will continue to work closely with our state, federal and local partners in order to protect Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire,” Al Davis, Texas A&M Forest Service Interim Director, said in a statement. “We also ask the public to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions this week.”

There are 13 Active Fires as Of This Morning

As of Wednesday morning, there are 13 active fires in the region according to NBC 5. Crews battled 24 wildfires on February 15th and worked through the night to contain 15 of those. Thankfully, Texans expect rain in the forecast. And that’ll be a major factor in getting these fires under control. This expected change in weather conditions will start on Wednesday and Thursday.

“With the moisture coming in we should see some good cloud cover and that will also help to increase the moisture in the vegetation of the landscape,” Erin O’Connor with the Texas A&M Forest Service said in an update. “So, with that, we should expect to see a lower potential for wildfire today which will be good for our crews that are still on the ground trying to contain any active fires that are still burning from yesterday.”

And a friendly reminder, outsiders, it’s incredibly important when the weather is like this to use caution.

“As we know in Texas, nine out of 10 of our fires are human-caused,” O’Connor continued. “So, that’s always something that we try to educate and spread that messaging on those days as well.

If you want to stay up to date on current conditions, you can go to the Texas Potential Fire Outlook.