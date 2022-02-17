Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Mask Mandate on Planes, in Airports

On Wednesday, the state of Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in an attempt to overturn the president’s mask mandate for public transport. The mandate is one of President Joe Biden‘s key Covid-19 health measures that include federal mask mandates for travelers in airports and aboard airplanes.

The public transport mandate requires travelers to wear masks on airplanes and inside airports. The policy also includes buses, trains, boats, and other transportation hubs.

Although it’s likely a long shot, Texas is suing to remove the current Covid-19 mask policy. In a joint statement, multiple Texas officials spoke out against the Biden administration’s mandates. The joint statement included Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Beth Van Duyne. Additionally, it included input from the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the organization’s head legal counsel Rob Henneke.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mandate was unlawfully issued. It was not authorized by Congress. The CDC did not put the mandate up for notice and comment, which is ordinarily required for regulations like this. Yet a person’s failure to comply with the Administration’s mask mandate carries criminal penalties,” the joint statement reads.

Paxton spoke out about the lawsuit on social media on Wednesday. The Texas attorney general called the mask mandate “silly” and “illegal” in a post on Twitter.

Just filed my 22nd suit against Biden, this time regarding anti-science, virtue-signaling masks on airlines & airports. Masks on planes are not only silly, but illegal too. Proud to join @TPPF, @robhenneke, @Bethvanduyne in restraining Dems’ lawless gov’t. End the mask mandates! — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 16, 2022

The state’s attorney general has successfully sued President Biden and his administration in the past. In fact, Paxton won multiple lawsuits against the administration in relation to Covid-19 mandates. Back in December 2021, Paxton won an injunction against Biden’s vaccine mandate for federally-funded healthcare workers. The state’s attorney general also shared a statement of his own on yesterday’s lawsuit.

“Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby,” Paxton said in a statement. “President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts. Now is the time to strike down his administration’s air-travel mask mandate. I’m proud to stand alongside my friend Congresswoman Van Duyne and her counsel at TPPF to protect Texans’ liberty and the rule of law.”

Supreme Court Rejected Similar Lawsuit Last Year

In July 2021, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas rejected an emergency request to throw out the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers. Thomas, one of the high court’s most conservative members, dismissed a Florida man’s emergency filing.

While flying out of Florida, Lucas Wall claimed his anxiety disorder prevented him from wearing a mask. Wall deemed the mask policy unconstitutional and stated that it violated multiple regulatory authorities. However, the conservative justice rejected Wall’s claim.

Later in the year, the Omicron variant swept across the nation, which left health experts concerned. Especially since the variant seemed to spread quicker than previous versions of the virus. Therefore the Biden administration extended the mask mandate for travelers to mid-March 2022.

In December, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the ongoing debate about the mask mandate. At the time, Fauci stated that the government shouldn’t even consider lifting the public transport policy.

“We want to make sure people keep their masks on,” Fauci said about travelers wearing masks on planes. “I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering.”