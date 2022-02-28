these-motogadget-motorcycles-have-unbreakable-rearview-mirrors-made-without-glass

Building motorcycles is about to change in a big way. MotoGadget has just introduced unbreakable rearview mirrors.

How, you might ask? The answer is simple. The German company makes their rearview mirrors entirely without glass. Not only are the rearview mirrors glassless, but they’re also frameless. Due to these features, the mirrors are (probably mostly) unbreakable.

Creating These Glassless Rearview Mirrors

The process to make them is not as simple, though. At the most base level, these motorcycle rearview mirrors are made from aluminum bar stock. The metal gets sliced into chunks. Then, it gets milled down to its almost final shape. The company uses a CNC lathe to get this shape. Thus, a big part of the mirror is complete. At this point in the process, the mount on the back of the mirror is done. This allows it to swivel, and also makes the mirror super-thin and lightweight. However, the front of the mirror still just looks like aluminum.

The next step in the process is called fly cutting. Fly cutting gets used on all kinds of things. When it comes to all things automotive, it’s usually used to make cylinder heads, engine blocks, and manual transmission flywheels flat.

The fly cutter used by MotoGadget is a little different than your average one, however. It uses a super-fast rotation speed and a super-sharp cutter to create the “mirror.” It takes off very thin layers of the metal, leaving the surface almost glass-like. By the time this part of the process is done, the mirror part looks like it’s even been polished.

Lastly, MotoGadget shapes up the surface of the motorcycle rearview mirror a little more. CNET reports that then, the company will harden the surface of it to resist scratches. The result? A perfectly smooth, perfectly thin, perfectly shiny rearview mirror replacement.

Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally Gets Canceled For the Third Year

The annual Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally has officially been canceled for the third year in a row. It would’ve been the perfect event to try out those MotoGadget glassless mirrors.

There are a couple of reasons why the event was canceled this year. Of course, COVID-19 is an ongoing concern for a lot of people. The biggest factor was construction, though. There’s been ongoing construction around the motorcycle route that made the event pretty much impossible.

The Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally starts in Baker City, Oregon. There, crews are currently working on a huge project. They’re placing more than 300 wheelchair-accessible curb cuts throughout the city. On top of that, the sponsor for the event is having staffing problems. Join the club, High Desert Harley-Davidson.

All things considered, it would be hard to have a good motorcycle rally with traffic and a lack of staff. Putting together the event is no easy feat, either. It takes them six months to get everything in place. There might not be a rally this year, but Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally is planning on taking Baker City by storm in 2023.