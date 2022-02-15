This Massive Barn Hides a Collection of Rare Cars

The collection of rare cars found hidden in a large barn are the true definitions of “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” After several decades, a 1950s Meteor, as well as other masterpieces, emerges from storage in a barn after the death of its owner.

Though dusty and rusty, each vehicle likely holds a significant value. Lucky for its next owner, the Meteor is still in decent shape. Also, it still has its original Windsor V8 under the hood. Though quite an attractive vehicle, disappointing sales prompted the vehicle to be discontinued by the end of the 1963 model year.

But that’s not the only rare vehicle that made a home for itself in this massive barn. A 1947 Commander also came into view. This is another American classic car not seen in metal these days. It needs a bit more work than the Commander if it ever wants to make it on the road again. However, it no longer has to bear the embarrassment of rotting in a barn for decades.

The rare vehicle also housed a 1950s Dodge woodie wagon. It hasn’t been driven since ’61, but it’s still a work of art, but the rare truck comes with custom bodywork!

Last but not least, the barn gave a decades-long home to a Chevrolet Deluxe. The car is part of the series that got the first restyling after World War II. It remained on the assembly line until 1952 before debuting in 1949.

Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Found in Abandoned Georgia Home

Well, folks, the recently discovered collection of rare cars is not the only one found in the past 3 months.

In mid-January, classic car finder Matt Taylor informed Fox News Autos the story of a rare yet rusty muscle car that his friend told him about. The unique vehicle was found in an abandoned home late last year.

After the discovery of a Facebook ad for a 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby, Zach Taylor followed up on the story. He found out that a family inherited the house and everything owned by a deceased relative. Surprisingly, that included a collection of cars and parts in the garage. Two rare cars, a 1991 Ford Mustang convertible and a 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code coupe were also housed in the garage. However, the biggest surprise to Taylor was the complete 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. And guess what else? The car was one of 562 made that year! Did someone say Jackpot?

According to Motor Authority, a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 sold at an auction in Kissimmee, Florida last month for $4M! Do you know what makes that car even more special? Well, it was the same vehicle raced by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Smithfield, Texas, back in 1965! This also makes it the first Shelby Mustang to win a race.