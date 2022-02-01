Thousands Qualify for $1000 in Guaranteed Income: Here’s Which States Are Qualified

17 states are offering up to $1,000 in guaranteed income. Read on to learn if your state is offering the cash.

States that offer guaranteed income benefits include Alaska, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisana, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. Mississippi, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington also have programs.

Though, not all states offer the same amounts. And in some, your city or county of residence may affect your benefits.

The Bridge Project Gives Guaranteed Income to Mothers in Need

Most states are working through The Bridge Project, which began in New York City. In July of 2021, low-income mothers in Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood started receiving $1,000 to help cover basic costs. And everyone who receives the money can spend it as they wish.

The Bridge Project was New York City’s first guaranteed income program, and it officially launched in June 2021 by the Monarch Foundation.

According to the Heckman Curve, investing money into the first few years of a child’s life can lead to more academic success and better health. That knowledge is what led to the Bridge Project.

The program is sending the first 50 qualifying mothers $500 every two weeks. And the benefits will last for three years.

The second group of 50 mothers is getting $1,000 once a month. And they will also get the checks for three years.

In April, 500 expectant mothers will also join the program.

And in the coming months and years, the Bridge Project plans to expand so even more mothers can care for their children and cover basic costs

Other states that are joining the project are Alaska, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisana, and Massachusetts.

Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington are also included.

17 Different Programs Give Residents in Qualifing States a Chance to Get Back on their Feet

However, the Bridge Program is only one of 17 programs that are assisting families nationwide.

Every participating state hopes that its eligible residents apply for the universal basic income programs that are offered. How and where the programs are offered varies by location. But a simple internet search should lead people in the right direction.

In most cases, local governments run the programs. But in some, non-profits cover the costs. And in all situations, recipients will continue to get checks for a set amount on time.

However, participants can use the income however they choose, and they will not have to pay back the funds. Founders created each program to help people get back on their feet.