Three Fishermen Rescued Off Massachusetts After Eagle-Eyed Woman On Shore Calls 911

While three Massachusetts fishermen clung to the nearest debris in freezing waters, a bright-eyed woman called the authorities.

The three fishermen survived out there for almost one hour after their boat sank near the coast of Massachusetts. On Tuesday afternoon, the 55-foot Bing Bing took a deep dive nearly a mile from shore. It happened so fast that the crew didn’t have enough time to retrieve survival suits or make a distress call.

“The whole boat flipped over; I was thrown in the water,” crew member Joe Roderick told WCVB-TV from his hospital bed. Roderick spent time there while recovering from hypothermia and from swallowing saltwater and diesel fuel. The other two crew members also required medical treatment.

To stay alert in the 42-degree water, the fishermen made small talk with each other. “A million things ran through my head. Am I going to make it home to see my daughters?” Roderick recalled.

While at her desk on a work-related video call in her home in Marshfield, Pat Harght witnessed the boat sink. “It was large enough that I could see it was in distress, then I saw a large cloud of black smoke, then I saw the boat disappear,” she explained.

Harght even texted her mother and husband to ask if they saw anything related to the event. “Does anyone see this? Am I going crazy?”

The eagle-eyed woman assumed someone closer already alerted the authorities. As it turns out, she was the only one.

The fishermen will forever be grateful to her for saving their lives. “If it wasn’t for this woman, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Roderick said. And he was correct.

According to what officials told Harght, the fishermen had about 5 minutes left to live if she didn’t help.

