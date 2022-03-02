Ticked-Off Farmer Uses Tractor to Flip Car Off His Land: VIDEO

In a small English village, an altercation between a young man and a farmer ended with the farmer using his tractor to flip a car off his land and into the main road. Sound unbelievable? We can’t argue that. That said, the event is a little more understandable when you have the full picture. Here’s what happened.

The evening started innocently enough. Charlie Burns, a 21-year-old resident of Newbiggin, England, stopped by a pub for a few beers. After throwing back seven, he decided it was time to leave. Burns made the drunken decision to walk the 52 miles back to house, but as luck would have it, he ran into his friend, Elliott Johnson. Unfortunately, Johnson’s vehicle had two punctured tires, so he was stuck right in the middle of a local farmer’s driveway.

The farmer, 57-year-old Robert Hooper, approached the pair and calmly asked that they move the vehicle so he could access his driveway. And, well, Burns responded with the only logical action. He punched Hooper in the face. Twice.

This is, of course, an absurd reaction to a simple request, but beer-fueled Charlie Burns was far from clear-headed. Nursing a bloody lip, Hooper’s tone shifted from pleasant to stern, demanding that the youths move the car, or he would move it for them.

As we’ve already established, Elliott Johnson was unable to move the car, but the situation was already out of control. And when the Vauxhall Corsa remained firmly planted in the middle of Hooper’s driveway, the farmer took drastic measures.

Approaching with his tractor, Hooper lifts the Corsa off the ground, flipping it on its side and pushing it into the highway. As Hooper turns the tractor to return to his farm, he catches Burns with the lifting rails and tosses the intoxicated man to the ground.

Now – how do you think the story ends? Jail time for Robert Hooper? Not quite.

The Aftermath of the Tractor Flip Incident

After using his tractor to flip a Vauxhall Corsa with a person inside, it’s no surprise Robert Hooper went to court. However, the farmer was eventually let off scot-free. How is this possible? The 400-year old legal precedent, Semayne’s case, which states that everyone has a right to defend their home.

Hooper told the jury, “I felt threatened. An Englishman’s home is his castle, and my castle starts at that front gate.” And despite video evidence showing Robert Hooper flinging Charlie Burns to the ground with his tractor’s lifting rails, the jury was resolutely on the side of the farmer.

Hooper was cleared of both dangerous driving and criminal damage charges at the Durham crown court. Adorably, other farmers from the area were at the trial in support of their fellow countryman. After hearing the verdict, one farmer said, “[Robert Hooper] is absolutely first class. He is a hard-working man. He will help anyone with anything. It’s great to see that the jury has realized this.”