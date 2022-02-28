Toyota Halts Japanese Production Amid Suspected Cyberattack

Toyota will temporarily stop its Japanese production Tuesday after a suspected cyber attack affected 14 plants.

The company said a “system malfunction” affected a local supplier and officials found the error in its computer service system. The 14 plants had all 28 production lines affected.

Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, learned of the problem on Monday.

In the United States, Toyota operates factories in Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, and Texas for North American cars. Equally important, those plants are not affected by the cyberattacks.

Cyberattack Disrupted Computers in Toyota Plants

The company said its computer system could not communicate with Toyota or keep track of production lines. The production equipment did not have any physical issues.

Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company started an investigation to fix the problem. According to Reuters, 13,000 cars will be affected by the production shutdown.

“This has never happened before,” Takayama told ABC News. “We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one.”

Kojima Industries Corp makes numerous Toyota parts for air-conditioning, steering wheel components, and other features for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. There was no timetable on the computer repair or when production would resume.

Reuters said the global car company has suffered from past cyber attacks. Its pioneering Just-In-Time manufacturing service as parts arriving from suppliers and going straight to the production line. Other car companies tend to stockpile their parts.

Japan Looking Into Cyberattack

The news outlet said the attack came as the Asian country joined Western allies in its condemnation of Russia. However, there’s no apparent link to the attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and any Russian connection.

“It is difficult to say whether this has anything to do with Russia before making thorough checks,” Kishida told reporters.

Toyota apologized to customers for production issues and vowed to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The carmaker and others are already dealing with computer chip shortages in similar fashion. However, other production disruptions come from the coronavirus pandemic and Canadian trucker protests.

Additionally, ABC News reported that some customers had waited months for their fulfilled orders.

According to Transport Times, the carmaker finished the past two years as the world’s top-selling automaker. The website attributed that feat to sturdy supply and inventory management systems.

On the other hand, the company has tried to ramp up its production despite global car-making issues over the past two years.

On Feb. 14, the carmaker said it anticipated making 950,000 cars next month. That number was an improvement from February’s 843,393 tallies. However, it was about 100,000 lower than a previous target goal.

