Truckers Raise Over $2 Million in Fight Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Over the weekend, truckers in Canada protested the government COVID-19 vaccination mandate for truck drivers by kicking off a march from Vancouver to Ottawa.

According to Reuters, a group of truckers started the protest march from Vancouver to Ottawa on Sunday (January 23rd). The industry claimed that the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate would actually create driver shortages as well as fuel inflation.

The truckers also raised more than $3.5 million through a GoFundMe campaign to fight against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The funds are for fuel, food, and lodging for the protest marchers. The marchers are expecting to reach the Canadian Capitol on Saturday (January 29th).

Meanwhile, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe campaign organizer, Tamara Lich, states in the campaign’s description that the time for political overreach with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate is over in Canada. “Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet.”

Lich also states that Canada is a peaceful country. It has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people. “And now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government. And demanding that they cease all [COVD-19 vaccination] mandates against its people.”

Lich goes on to add that it is theirs and the truckers’ duty as Canadians to end the COVID-19 vaccination mandates. “It is imperative that this happens. Because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.”

Earlier this month, CNN reported that the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate for large businesses. However, it will allow the vaccination mandate for certain healthcare workers to into effect nationwide.

The media outlet also reports that the Supreme Court’s decision to block the COVID-19 vaccination mandate is considered a huge hit to President Biden’s attempts to use the U.S. federal government to combat the virus. And end the nearly two-year-long pandemic.

Speaking about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, President Biden stated, “I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.”

President Biden went on to add that it is now up to the states and individual employers to determine whether to require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.