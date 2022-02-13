Trucking Industry Official Explains Why Drivers Are Protesting

Following a nearly week-long protest on the Ambassador Bridge, the truck industry official explains why drivers are protesting.

During an interview with Fox News Live, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Executive Vice President, Lewis Pugh, stated that the protesting was due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “It’s pretty simple. Do away with the mandates is what we’ve told [political leaders]. Start listening to stuff that help truckers instead of hurt truckers and over-regulate truckers.”

Pugh also said that his organization has spoken to the Biden Administration and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the mandates for truckers. “We are not against vaccines,” he declares about the protesting. “We just feel that it’s sort of a pro-choice. It’s your body. So it should be your choice.”

However, Pugh does explain that truckers can’t be blocking roads and bridges. He said the protesting move is turning the public against truckers. “And we don’t want to see that. But we do believe that people have a right to peacefully protest. And they should.”

Meanwhile, Pugh then points out that truckers have been operating back and forth across the U.S. and Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “There’s never been an issue until the 15th of January when Canada did their [mandates]. And then January 22nd, when the United States added their mandate for crossing the border.”

In regards to whether or not truckers are considered “super-spreaders” of COVID-19, Pugh said, “The men and women behind the wheel have been delivering everything they’ve needed. The goods, the shots, the masks, the hand sanitizer. All of the items since day one. Getting them out there to the first responders. And there’s never been a problem. They were national heroes a year ago and now we don’t want to let them go across the border unless they have a shot.”

Canadian Police Clears Last Remaining Demonstrators Protesting on the Ambassador Bridge

According to NPR, police in Windsor, Ontario, and Canadian municipality have officially cleared the last remaining demonstrators who were protesting on the Ambassador Bridge.

On Sunday morning, the police declared that arrests were being made. Vehicles of those protesting were being towed. On Friday (February 11th), a Canadian judge ordered protesters to end their blockade on Ambassador Bridge by 7 p.m. that night. However, not all of the protesters departed at the deadline.

Authorities then issued a warning to those remaining on the bridge that they would be subject to arrest. On Saturday (February 12th), police towed vehicles and arrested at least one person. By early Sunday morning, the group of protests shrunk to at least a dozen. Windsor Police state in a tweet, “Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity.”