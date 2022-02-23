Two National Guard Black Hawk Helicopters Crash in Mountains Outside of Salt Lake City

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed right next to a ski slope in Utah during a National Guard training exercise. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The crash happened on the morning of Tuesday, February 22.

The crash happened right around 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin at the Snowbird Ski Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to the National Guard. That’s just outside of Salt Lake City.

No one was hurt during the crash, but the two Black Hawk helicopters did sustain damage. The aircraft were flipped on their sides in the snow. There were skiers nearby when the crash occurred.

A spokesperson for the National Guard said that members were practicing landing the choppers in snowy conditions.

“As they landed the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground,” said Lt. Jared Jones. “We do train on edge so that we’re ready for a combat environment anywhere in the world and the crew assumes some level of risk. Every time you fly a helicopter there’s a little bit of danger involved. I’m just happy everyone’s okay.”

Black Hawk Helicopters Could Be Self-Flying In the Future

In the future, crashes like this might be completely preventable. Earlier this month, a Black Hawk chopper flew by itself for the first time ever. The flight, which took place at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted for 30 minutes.

There were no passengers aboard the chopper. Not even a pilot. The UH-60A model Black Hawk helicopter that flew by itself had special tech installed so that it could fly without a pilot. The chopper spent half an hour flying through a fake city. During the flight, it had to avoid fake buildings. It also had to plan its route in real-time.

This means that Black Hawk helicopters could be flying on their own before we know it.

After that first successful test flight, the chopper flew by itself again. This is thanks to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). DARPA handles all research for the Department of Defense. This flight was made possible by DARPA’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program. The ALIAS program wants to create more automation in already-existing military aircraft.

Self-Flying Aircraft Is Safer

There’s a host of pros that come with self-flying aircraft. For one, it will free up a major amount of time for pilots. Instead of focusing on flying the chopper, they’ll be able to focus on the mission at hand. The military will be able to use choppers any time of the day or night, with no crew availability restrictions. It’s more efficient for tech to handle the flight process for this reason, but it’s also safer. Crashes like the one above would happen less, if at all.

That’s because self-flying choppers will be able to fly in dangerous conditions without a pilot. Thus, practice-landing Black Hawk helicopters in the snow will no longer be necessary.