Two People Killed After BMW Plunges Onto Amtrak Tracks

A BMW crashed onto New York Amtrak train tracks, taking the lives of two people.

The New York Post reported that the luxury car went over a parkway barrier and landed on the track in Upper Manhattan early Monday. Cops say the driver was on the Henry Hudson Parkway before 2 a.m. before losing control.

The car went over a West 178th Street barrier and plunged 500 feet to the ground. The New York Daily News reported that the vehicle landed on railroad tracks near the George Washington Bridge.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.

One Person Thrown From Car in NY Car Crash

Police found the car’s driver, a 39-year-old man, outside the vehicle. Inside the car, authorities found an unidentified person. It’s unclear if that person died before the car caught fire.

Amtrak alerted customers that trains would be disrupted that morning because of the crash.

“Due to a vehicle on the tracks and law enforcement personnel near the tracks, customers may experience delays between New York (NYP) and Albany-Rensselaer (ALB),” Amtrak tweeted Monday.

Another NYC BMW Crash Took Life Of Holocaust Survivor

Recently, another NYC BMW car accident took the life of a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor in Brooklyn.

Jack Mikulincer was riding his electric wheelchair to a synagogue three weeks ago when he was struck and killed by an SUV.

According to the Daily Mail, 52-year-old Pyotr Yadgarov had six past speeding tickets. Police did not say whether speed was a factor in the accident. Mikulincer’s longtime friend Jehuda Lindenblatt witnessed her friend’s death.

The 85-year-old said he was about four feet away when the car sped up and struck his pal of 40 years.

“I’m a Holocaust survivor,” he told CBS New York. “I went through a lot of things, and that was one of the biggest shocks in my life.”

According to The Daily Mail, Mikulincer was native to the Soviet Union. He lived in Budapest during the Second World War. After escaping from Hungarian army officials, he went into hiding. After the war, he met an Auschwitz survivor named Frantiska.

The couple eventually migrated to the United States.

The newspaper found that Yadgarov’s tickets came in school zones. The New York Daily News reported that the man had ten speed camera tickets and four infractions for failing to stop at a red light since 2020.

The great-grandfather of five owned a Brighton Beach bakery at one point.

“I still don’t believe I’m never going to see him again,” his grandchild Elke Weiss, 36, told the New York Times. “He was such an amazing person.”

Weiss concluded that she couldn’t “believe (her) grandfather, who survived so much, was killed in a car accident.”