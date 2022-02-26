two-supermassive-black-holes-will-reportedly-collide

Well, Outsiders, it looks like two large black holes plan to become one in the next 10,000 years. When this occurs, it will ripple the universe.

Nearly 9 billion light-years above us, two massive black holes are currently dancing around each other. But sadly, this won’t last forever. In 100 centuries from now, the couple will merge together into a single abyss. The force from this merge is enough to forever change space and time through several ripples.

According to CNET, these black holes are so massive that our minds won’t be able to understand their accessibility. These voids in space are hundreds of millions times the mass of the sun, which has a mass of 1024 kg. Although these black holes are so close together, they’re separated by nearly 50 times the distance between Earth and Pluto. In other words, the mass of a hole half the size of a golf ball would be equal to Earth. Does that make sense?

In 2008, CalTech astronomer, Tony Readhead and his colleagues released their study. In the report, they discussed watching the sky for galaxies with cores holding active black holes. They also looked for voids with central jets that ejected streaks of matter. This matter emerged close to the speed of light and flooded the universe with light. Lucky for us, we have sunglasses!

CalTech Astronomers Spent Years Studying Galaxies and Black Holes

While studying black holes, Readhead’s goal was to find a subcategory of a nucleus called a blazar. According to Merriam-Webster, a blazar is a region at the center of a galaxy that emits extremely powerful jets of radiation in the direction of the Earth.

Readhead spent years monitoring nearly 1,000 blazars. In 2020, he notices a black hold jet that stood out. This was because it showed a unique repetition of light variation. Readhead called these sinusoidal patterns, which are viewed as mathematical curves on a graph.

In a statement, Readhead discussed a pattern that traced all the way back to 1981.

“But then Sandra picked up this project in June of 2021,” referring to the lead author of the new study, Sandra O’Neill, an undergraduate student at Caltech. “If it weren’t for her, this beautiful finding would be sitting on the shelf.”

She also found that found the pattern stretched all the way to the ’70s. It had also maintained a stronger consistency during that time. “When we realized that the peaks and troughs of the light curve detected from recent times matched the peaks and troughs observed between 1975 and 1983, we knew something very special was going on,” she said in another statement.

Readhead compared the discovery of these massive black holes as “a good detective novel.” Well, at least in fiction novels, we don’t have to worry about the characters emerging from the pages.