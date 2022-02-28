Ukrainian Brewery Begins Manufacturing Molotov Cocktails to Fight Russians

The Ukrainian military pales in size in comparison to that of the Russian military. However, the nation’s occupants have become creative in their battle tactics. Now, one Ukrainian brewery has joined the fight, manufacturing Molotovs, also known as petrol bombs, bottle bombs, the poor man’s grenade, etc. to mount further defense against the Eastern invasion.

According to the New York Post, the Pravda brewery, located in the city of Lviv, a city near the Polish border, has abandoned craft beer production to serve up Molotov cocktails to Russian forces.

So far, the nation’s defendants, a combination of the Ukrainian military, armed civilians, and the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, have managed to slow the Russians’ advance. However, Agence France-Presse reported Pravda brewery began making the Molotov cocktails among increased fears of an invasion of Russian tanks in Lviv. Lviv is home to a population of 720,000 individuals.

The French news outlet, covering the brewery’s bomb construction, listened in as one Pravda employee put together a Molotov bomb.

“You have to wait for the cloth to be well soaked,” he explained. “When it is, that means the Molotov cocktail is ready.”

The “cocktails” are essentially comprised of a combination of oil and gasoline. The delicate concoction soaks the cloth stuffed inside the glass bottle. As per the outlet, defendants nationally began making the bombs after government officials encouraged people to “neutralize the occupier.”

Back at the Pravda brewery, the owner, Yuriy Zastavny, said, “We do this because someone has to.”

He further expressed they will do “everything we can to help win this war.”

Russian Forces Destroy the World’s Largest Plane, Ukrainian ‘Mriya’

Ukraine‘s military and civilians mount a formidable defense with both tactical skill and homemade bombs. Unfortunately, though, Russian invaders managed to destroy the world’s largest airplane in their attack on Kyiv. The iconic “Mriya,” which translates to “dream” in English, had occupied at a hangar at a Ukrainian airbase near the city at the time of its destruction.

The massive plane is a legend within the aviation community. It has provided international service since its virgin flight in 1988. Further, the plane weighs an eye-popping 250 tonnes, with the largest wingspan of any contemporarily active aircraft. It had initially been intended to transport the former Soviet Union’s Buran spacecraft, the competition to NASA’s Space Shuttle.

Later, the Ukrainian-titled craft helped in relief efforts amid natural disasters. Mriya previously provided relief supplies to the Dominican Republic following 2010’s massive Haitian earthquake. More recently, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mriya helped in transporting vast amounts of medical supplies to heavily affected regions across the globe.

The destruction of the airplane is a disheartening side effect of the Russian invasion. However, undeterred, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dymtro Kuleba, insisted the massive aircraft will see reconstruction.

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya,'” he said, “But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free, and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”