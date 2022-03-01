Universal Basic Income: New Program Will Send Out $17,000 Checks, See If You’re Eligible

There are some new updates for the universal basic income program. Here’s your way of knowing if money could potentially be coming your way.

Applications for a new program targeting adults living in West Hollywood started getting accepted on Friday, February 25. A total of 25 people will randomly earn this money after the application process. What do they get?

According to The Sun, these individuals will receive $1,000 a month for the next 17 months. That means they will be bringing in $17,000. The best part is there are no strings attached in order to get this 17-month-long supply of money.

You only have until March 6 to fill out the application for those living in West Hollywood.

More on Universal Basic Income Projects

The universal basic income is a government program for either federal or statewide use. The goal is to provide people with a fixed amount of money regularly to help reduce poverty rates. During the ongoing pandemic, this money could be a life-saving difference for many people.

There are other programs that have a similar purpose. The People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot program was able to send 150 families $500 for 18 months. This was in St. Paul Minnesota. The mayor decided to also extend this program for the next two years. This next phase will use $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to send money to 300 families. In order to get this money you must be a St. Paul resident with a child that has a CollegeBound Saint Paul account, have been impacted by the pandemic financially, as well as several other factors.

Additionally, other cities like Pittsburgh, Rochester, Shreveport, and Oakland also have very similar programs. According to Vox, programs like these ones happen around the world. Stockton, California tested an 18-month experiment where they gave 125 people $500 a month. That money came from individual as well as foundation-based philanthropy. The first $1 million came from the Economic Security Project.

For many people, the stimulus checks issued at the beginning of the pandemic helped in monumental ways. Many parents also received up to $300 per child as part of the child tax credit of 2021.

According to NJ.com, there may be a new plan in the works. Congress has not passed any additional stimulus checks. Also, President Joe Biden tried to extend the child tax credit into 2022, but it did not pass in the Senate.

Senator Mitt Romney wants to employ the Family Security Act. Families with kids 5 or older would get $350 and families with children 6-17 years old would get $250. The monthly payments max out at $1,250.

“American families are facing greater financial strain, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and marriage and birth rates are at an all-time low. On top of that, we have not comprehensively reformed our family support system in nearly three decades, and our changing economy has left millions of families behind,” Romney said.