UPS, FedEx to Temporarily Stop Shipments Into Russia, Ukraine

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, UPS and FedEx have announced plans to temporarily stop shipments in both countries.

In a post about the Russian invasion, UPS stated that it has temporarily suspended all shipping services to, from, and within Ukraine impacting collections and deliveries. The company also notes that it is suspending international shipments to destinations that are to go to Russia. Packages currently in transit that cannot be delivered are to return free of charge to the sender when possible.

“Our focus is on the safety of our people. Providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers,” the company shared. “UPS continues to closely monitor the situation. [We] will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, Fox News stated that FedEx has temporarily suspended service in and out of Ukraine until further notice. This move is in order to protect its team members. The company said it is continuing to monitor the situation between both Ukraine and Russia. It is implementing contingency plans in order to minimize the impact as well.

Fox News also reports that FedEx has suspended its money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express services in Europe. UPS says its money-back guarantee does not apply when circumstances are outside of its control.

Ukrainian National Police Reportedly Launch ‘Massive’ Cyberattacks on Websites From Russia and Belarus

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian National Police reportedly announced that it has launched massive cyberattacks on websites that are from both Russia and Belarus.

According to the New York Post, the Ukrainian authorities stated they have conducted massive cyber attacks on multiple websites. This includes Russia’s Federal Security Service, Sberbank, and Belarus’ official international radio station. The authors further explain that the cyberattack impacted other important government and critical information systems as well. “Our enemies are suffering huge financial losses in an effort to eliminate the consequence,” the police declared. “Glory to Ukraine!”

Along with the cyberattacks, Kharkiv’s regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, reveals military forces from Russia have been expelled from the northeastern city after intense fighting among both nations. In a post on Facebook, Synyehubov declared, “Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Police, Teroborona, complete cleaning of the city from the enemy is happening.”

Synyehubov also states that military personnel from Russia is absolutely demoralized. “Directly in Kharkiv, throwing enemy equipment in the middle of the road, Ukrainian troops surrender whole groups of 5-10 people. As soon as you see at least one representative of the zsu – surrender.”

In regards to the region’s current situation, Synyehubov shares that Chuguyiv is in control by Ukrainian troops. The troops are also hanging Ukrainian flags on admin premises. “The attack of the Russian aggressor continues in the Lipetsʹkomu direction, vovčansʹkomu and belgorodskomu. Fixing separate columns of Russian technology. The Armed Forces of Ukraine in their positions are leading an active fight.”