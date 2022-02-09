U.S. Army Pulling Plug on Recruitment Game After Two Decades

It seems both video game and Army enthusiasts may be disappointed. Though their recruitment video game franchise has lasted two decades, the United States Army announced they’re finally pulling the plug on it.

On Monday, the U.S. Army officially announced it was “time to withdraw” from its recruitment video game franchise. The military branch developed and published The America’s Army series for two decades now. Functioning as a free-to-play first-person shooter, it aimed to increase recruitment by giving people a chance to experience being a U.S. Army soldier through virtual training and fighting.

Though a bit vague, the official statement disclosed the Army is retiring the games to “shift our focus to other new and innovative ways to assist the Army with comms and recruitment.” However, later wording suggests America’s Army could come back as something else. “We look forward to what the future could hold for AA, and encourage you to stay tuned for future announcements on the series. “

Debuting in 2002, it was the Army’s first experience with the video game industry. Though some viewed it as controversial for using a video game as a recruitment tactic, it saw great success. “Three mainline titles and more than 20 million AA players later, the series’ original purpose continued,” the Army stated. “There have been over 30 million objectives completed, 180 million successful missions accomplished, 250 million teammates assisted, and many more in-game achievements attained in AA:PG alone.”

The announcement means the series’ latest installment, America’s Army: Proving Grounds, will shut down after eight years. The game’s online features, support, and servers will no longer work on the PlayStation Network and Steam on May 5, 2022. Luckily, you can still play the game offline and Steam users can access private servers, though public ones will no longer function.

U.S. Army Raises Recruit Bonuses to $50K Amid Recruitment Struggles

It seems the Army’s recruitment struggle is worse than one might think. In addition to shutting down their video game franchise, the military branch is raising recruitment bonuses to $50,000.

That’s not to say all recruits will receive the bonus, they merely increased the maximum you can receive. Head of Army Recruiting Command Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen talked about the issue to the Associated Press. Citing COVID as a huge factor in diminished recruitment, the Army hopes the extra money will prove enticing.

“We’re in a competitive market,” said Vereen. “How we incentivize is absolutely essential, and that is absolutely something that we know that is important to trying to get somebody to come and join the military.”

It should be noted the payout heavily depends on several factors. These are when a recruit can begin training, what post they choose, and what critical skills they already possess.