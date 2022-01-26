U.S. Attorney Moves to Dismiss Fraud Charges Against Late Brian Laundrie

Last week, FBI officials made a final statement regarding the Gabby Petito case, and now the U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming has revealed that they will dismiss the fraud charges against the deceased Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie was the only person of interest in Petito’s homicide. In August 2021, he and Petito, his fiance at the time, traveled the country visiting national parks. The search for Petito began in early September when communication between her and her family ceased.

During the search for Laundrie, police discovered that he used Petito’s bank card following her death. This made him a fugitive for committing fraud. Unfortunately, search teams found his remains in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, thus marking the start of the end of the investigation. Authorities say that Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now that the FBI has closed the case, they have decided to drop the remaining fraud charges as a formality. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher signed the motion.

“The United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming moves the Court for leave to file a dismissal with prejudice of the Indictment against the Defendant Brian Christopher Laundrie in the above-titled case pursuant to Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. On December 6, 2021, the United States secured Brian Laundrie’s certified death certificate (attached) and has met its obligations under §3771 (Crime Victims’ Rights Act),” the document read.

“After due consideration of the United States’ Motion for Leave to File Dismissal, the Court hereby grants the United States Attorney leave to file a dismissal with prejudice of the Indictment against the Defendant, Brian Christopher Laundrie, for the reason that the Defendant is deceased.”

The Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino, says he has no comment regarding the motion.

Petito Family Lawyer Issues Statement Regarding Brian Laundrie’s Involvement

Ahead of the FBI’s statement, Gabby Petito’s family came out with their own statement that expressed their gratitude to the Bureau and spoke to Brian Laundrie’s involvement.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” said family lawyer Rick Stafford. “The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt the [sic] Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

Likewise, the FBI stated that the notebook found beside Brian Laundrie’s remains contained a confession statement. When officials found the belongings, they discovered that the creek water washed away the ink on the pages. However, by studying the indentations that Laundrie’s writing made, they were able to revitalize the journal entry. Last week, they concurred that he admitted to Petito’s death.

In September 2021, search teams found Petito’s remains in a shallow grave at Grand Teton National Park. A later autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.