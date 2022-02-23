U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Shark-Bitten Fisherman Near the Bahamas

On Tuesday, a fisherman saw quick extraction from his crew’s fishing boat after sustaining a shark bite near the Bahamas. Fortunately, one of his crewmates managed to bind his injuries, allowing for a quick rescue from the U.S. Coast Guard.

As per ABC News, the 51-year-old fisherman had been aboard the Shear Water fishing boat when the incident took place. The boat had been located near Bimini upon the time of the Coast Guard’s arrival. Once the man’s crewmates secured his tourniquet, the naval rescue proceeded quickly. As a result of the crewmate’s quick thinking, first responders could quickly transport the shark-bit victim to the hospital.

The rescue squad, based out of Air Station Miami, took the victim to the city’s Jackson Memorial Hospital. The latest updates report the fisherman is in stable condition and recovering.

Command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven Sean Connet spoke to the skill demonstrated on both the Coast Guard’s and fishermen’s parts.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” he shared. He added, “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Gaurd’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

Quick-Thinking Fisherman Disentangles Great White Shark

Our Bimini fisherman suffered quite an eventful Tuesday afternoon. That said, another fisherman from South Carolina recently experienced another, uniquely eventful day of his own. The Shear Water fishing boat crew member’s experience was surely terrifying even though he saw rapid rescue following his shark encounter. Meanwhile, a brave, albeit rash, South Carolina fisherman rescued a 750-pound great white shark earlier this month.

Fisherman Ben Friedman has gone viral on TikTok after he shared footage of himself as he dove in the water to remove a hook snagged in the beast’s mouth.

Friedman’s rescue came after he and “The Great White Shark Whisperer” Captain Chip Michalove accidentally hooked the shark’s mouth.

“I told Ben that he’s going to have to jump in to free the line from the barnacle if he wants to land this girl, and before I finished my sentence, he was taking his shoes off,” Michalove shared.

Footage captures Friedman in the frigid February waters, beneath the fishing vessel, and freeing the snagged shark.

Of his encounter, the fisherman said, “by the time I got [it] unhooked, I could have beaten Michael Phelps. I’ve never moved faster.”

Despite the brashness of the fisherman’s actions, his intentions were good and we admire Friedman for his compassion regarding the shark’s wellbeing.

That said, as much as we need to strive to protect our ocean life, I wouldn’t be caught dead, or alive for that matter, within a mile of such a talented predator’s mouth.