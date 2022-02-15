U.S. Department of Education Announces Big Decision on Student Loan Debts

Student loan debt remains a dynamic topic of discussion among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Americans are just beginning to seek out new employment following the layoffs and decreased wages resultant from the virus. Now, inflation further contributes to the nation’s worsening financial situation. Amid these crises, the United States Department of Education has made a major decision regarding defaulted student loan debts.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Offset Program allowed the U.S. government to seize federal funds from individuals defaulting on student loan debt. Seizable government payments included tax refunds and Social Security payments. They also included the child tax credits disbursed throughout the latter six months of 2021.

Now, however, the Department of Education has suspended that program. Federal seizure of government funds remains halted until November of 2022.

Student Debt Crushes 9 Million Borrowers

According to CNBC, about 9 million Americans have defaulted on their federal student loan debt. As per the outlet, this means those individuals have fallen at least 270 days behind on debt payments. Therefore, prior to the pandemic’s inception, the Treasury Offset Program allowed the Department of Education to collect on that debt through federally disbursed payments.

Prior to the pandemic’s inception, 2019 saw the Treasury Offset Program seize nearly $4.9 billion to cover debts owed the Department of Education. Now, though, debt repayment remains at a standstill, as borrowers are not required to begin making payments until May.

Fortunately, borrowers with due debt have an additional six months to begin repayments, putting us at the November 1st deadline.

Abigail Seldin, in charge of a charitable foundation focused on access to public services, detailed the purpose of the goverment-sponsored help programs.

“The intent of these social safety net programs is to protect and prevent people in the U.S. from experiencing crushing poverty–not a reconciliation system for the federal government to use for the student loan portfolio.”

Default Affects Specified Populations of Americans

The seizure of government-distributed funds aids the federal department’s issue of default. Nonetheless, it significantly affects specified social groups, creating a further burden for those individuals.

According to the news outlet, default disproportionately affects people of color, especially African Americans. In addition, student debt default remains high for borrowers with children, Pell Grant recipients, and United States veterans.

As for the funds themselves, CNBC stated the U.S. government retains the right to collect 100% of federal tax refunds for various issues. These include coverage of debt associated with child support, unemployment insurance, and state income taxes.

Additionally, it can withhold a decent chunk of federal salaries, amounting to 65%. Finally, the department may also collect up to 15% of total Social Security payments.

The Department of Education’s latest decision was made as the Treasury Offset Program stands in stark contrast with the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, intended to fight widespread poverty across the U.S.