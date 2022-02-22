U.S. Economy: Study Shows 64% of Unemployed Men Face This Barrier in Landing New Job

For many, getting a job has always been a hardship and COVID only made things worse in that regard. While conducting a study about United States employment, a new fact came to light regarding an issue 64 percent of unemployed men face when trying to get a job.

CNBC reported the results of the study. It found more than half of unemployed men in their 30s have criminal records. The RAND Corp. study stated before the pandemic this was already a factor greatly hurting their chances of getting hired. As one might expect, labor issues during COVID have only made things worse.

The study found roughly 6 percent of males at age 35 are unemployed. At this age, 64 percent of these individuals were arrested as adults. Of this demographic, 46 percent received crime convictions and authorities incarcerated 27 percent of them. For most of these men, their arrests and convictions occurred years earlier, yet they still struggle to find work. This suggests a criminal record stigma still hurts job hunters with a criminal record.

Further, the stigma seems to highlight other factors affecting employment, such as lower levels of education. A professor of public administration and policy at the State University of New York named Bushway commented on the difficulties for men with criminal records. Yet another hurdle he mentions is background checks.

“These folks often … have an additional barrier unrelated to job skill: the ability to get a job if there’s a background check,” said Bushway. “If you’re an employer and have a background check that’s very restrictive, you’re going to not hire a lot of people.”

Number of Americans Filing Unemployment Claims Rose Last Week

Luckily, despite some demographics having difficulty finding work, unemployment is near historic lows. Nonetheless, the number of Americans filing jobless claims benefits last week rose, shocking economists.

It may surprise you, but despite COVID and Omicron still running rampant, the labor market is strong. Unemployment claims continued for weeks to slowly fall but last week, the number rose by tens of thousands. Two weeks prior, the number of claims reached 225,000, but it rose to 248,000 last week, MarketWatch stated. Experts don’t know what caused the sudden shift but expect the downward trend to resume.

Economists attribute the overall claim declines to a “tight labor market” and lower COVID cases cropping up. Last month saw a spike in unemployment claims due to a surge of Omicron outbreaks but has since consistently lowered. Veronica Clark, a Citigroup economist, believes we will continue to see strong numbers regarding employment.

“While some level of labor market churn should continue in the near term, we would not be surprised to see claims fall even further below pre-pandemic levels in the coming months,” Clark said. “This would reflect an overall low level of layoffs as businesses struggle to reach desired levels of employment in the first place.”