U.S. Economy: This Key Metric Points to Inflation Rising Even Higher

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues use for their key inflation metric, likely jumped around 6 percent in January year-over-year. Excluding food and fuel prices, the core measure of inflation likely jumped 5.2 percent, according to a poll of economists. January’s consumer-price index rose, as well, all of which signals to interest rate hikes in the coming months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said in a report that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at nine consecutive meetings, through March 2023. That would amount to a 2.25 percent total raise in a bid to tamp down inflation. But manipulating markets through interest rates will not ease inflation in the classical sense — prices will never go back down. So if you hear a politician speak about easing inflation, they just mean they may try to keep it from rising any more than it already has in recent months.

Investors also fear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could cause early-stage production costs to rise. Military action would especially affect the energy sector. Domestically, the Commerce Department will report Friday on consumer spending and incomes in January, before and after adjusting for inflation. February readings of manufacturing and services should better illustrate how the economy fared in the month following the omicron variant of COVID.

How are international economies faring amidst rising global inflation?

Europe and the U.K. will assess the state of manufacturing and service industries as COVID restrictions begin to thaw. Economists are bullish (optimistic) on healthy recoveries in Great Britain, Germany, and France, in particular.

European Central Bank policymakers will use the data to determine the fate of interest rates abroad; similar to the decisions that the Federal Reserve face in the United States. At least six ECB bankers will give remarks in the coming days, including the organization’s Vice President.

As for the Bank of England, their officials will likely raise rates, as well; though the size of the increases are anybody’s guess. In eastern Europe, Hungary’s central bank is expected to raise two interest rates at separate monthly and weekly meetings. Israel is expected to hold its key rate at a record-low 0.1 percent; but their inflation exceeded 3 percent for the first time in six years, so they may pivot to raises, too.

Latin America will report in the coming days, as well

Economists will certainly watch Mexico’s consumer price report in two weeks as forecasts call for improved fiscal conditions after last year’s inflationary surge.

Peru’s gross domestic product is experiencing wild swings: after an 11.1 percent contraction in 2020, GDP for 2021 may have expanded more than 13 percent, with some estimates as high as 15 percent.

Lastly, Paraguay has already hiked interest rates six times in recent months, and are considering a seventh to combat inflation.