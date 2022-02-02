US Job Openings Rose in December Amid Continued Worker Shortages

At the end of 2021, US job openings rose by a notable margin. December reports are showing posted jobs at almost record numbers.

A 1.4% increase might not sound like much at first. But when you are talking about millions of job openings, it adds up. On December 31, there were 10.9 million open positions. The Labor Department announced the information on Tuesday.

Openings reached record levels last summer. In July, there were 11.1 million jobs posted. These numbers, both the record number and current figures from December, are far above pre-pandemic levels. There is something to take away from this data.

Companies and employers are still figuring out how to get workers to take positions. They are trying to hire workers, but aren’t able to find anyone to fill the position. December showed that there were 1.6 available jobs for every person that was looking for work. Right now, experts are thinking that January’s jobs reports will take a hit from the omicron variant and subsequent surge.

There are economists that are trying to make sense of all of this. They have also made projections for the month of January. According to those projections, only 165,000 jobs were added in January. That isn’t going to be enough. Especially when you compare it to 4.3 million people quitting their jobs in December alone. 4.5 million quite in November before that! Those 165k jobs added are the fewest since December 2020.

With the omicron wave leaving folks sick or worried about getting sick, experts expect that January is going to be lacking in the good news. They expect February to be better, but that remains to be seen. Job openings may continue to rise.

47 Million Americans Quit in 2021 Making Job Openings Boom

It wasn’t just the last two months of the year in 2021 that saw waves of folks leaving their jobs. The quit wave was real and it spread throughout the country and now job openings are up. The Labor Department’s numbers show millions and millions of folks quitting to look for work somewhere else. Yet, the job openings keep going up it seems.

Low-wage jobs have been hit the hardest. Service industry jobs, such as restaurants, hotels, physical labor jobs, and more. Throughout the year 2021 47.4 million people left their jobs to look elsewhere. With roughly 165 million workers in the United States, that’s almost 30% of the workforce.

Economist Rucha Vankudre put it simply. “All of this is uncharted territory.” That sure is one way to put it. Employers are looking for answers, but is it more simple than a great recruitment strategy and a “family” work environment? A major player in the trucking industry is getting straight to the point and paying $100,000 to start. Twice the industry average. Let’s see if that gets folks moving and taking some of these job openings.