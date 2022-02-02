U.S. National Debt Soars to Highest-Ever $30 Trillion: Report

The United States national debt has steadily been rising over the years, but recently hit a huge milestone, and not in a good way. It has now reached $30 trillion, the highest it’s ever been.

Daily Mail reports the U.S. national debt now exceeds $30 trillion, in large part because of the pandemic. The Treasury Department additionally published a report on the matter, with much of it being COVID-related. Experts projected we would hit that threshold eventually, but federal spending skyrocketed for pandemic relief, with the country spending trillions on it.

Michael Peterson, head of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, talked to the New York Times about the unfortunate milestone. “Hitting the $30 trillion mark is clearly an important milestone in our dangerous fiscal trajectory,” he said. “For many years before Covid, America had an unsustainable structural fiscal path because the programs we’ve designed are not sufficiently funded by the revenue we take in.”

As it turns out, in January 2020, the Congressional Budget Office predicted the national debt would reach $30 trillion by the end of 2025. The New York Times says the United States used $5 trillion to help fight the pandemic. Said money went to fund jobless benefits, stimulus payments, and small business financial support. While these initiatives certainly helped people, they were done with borrowed money.

Currently, the federal government now owes nearly $8 trillion to foreign investors, including Japan and China. CNN reports this huge sum must also be paid with interest.

The national debt increased at a substantial rate since the Great Recession when the debt equaled $9.2 trillion in December 2007. For reference on how quickly it rose, when President Donald Trump took office, it stood at almost $20 trillion.

How Much do U.S. Households Owe on Average?

The national debt rising to such a degree is one thing, but the average American household isn’t so well off either. On that note, how much exactly does a typical household owe?

CNBC recently published information on the matter, stating the average U.S. household with debt owes $155,622. This culminates in a grand total of $15 trillion altogether. Increasing more than 6.2 percent from a year ago, there are several reasons for it. Besides the median household decreasing 3 percent over the past few years, the cost of living increased by almost 7 percent. The latter resulted from rising housing and medical costs in the United States.

CNBC shared a poll from NerdWallet, which illustrated roughly 78 percent of participants received some type of COVID relief. Even so, a third of them revealed their household debt still increased in the past year. Additionally, Americans paid off a record $83 billion in credit card debt. Sadly, credit card balances are rising again, with other areas like student loans and mortgages not far behind.