U.S. Oil Prices Jump To 7-Year High as Russian Invasion Prompts Fears of Shortage

Upon hearing of the Russian–Ukraine conflict, one concern here in the U.S. was how oil prices would be affected. This concern appears well-founded, with oil prices hitting a 7-year high as people fear an oil shortage.

CNBC stated this morning crude oil hit the 7-year high amid the overseas conflict as Russia looms over Ukraine’s capital. Prices exceeded $100 last Thursday after the invasion began, which prompted fears of Russian supply disruptions. To help, the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels from its global oil reserves to help with supply problems.

“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.” The IEA reports the 60 million barrels account for 4 percent of members’ emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. The agency has only ever done something like this four times since its inception.

Nonetheless, economists state 60 million barrels is a drop in the bucket and won’t make much of a difference. Morgan Stanley talked about what it estimates oil forecasts will be in the future, saying high oil prices will likely remain. According to them, Ukraine introduced a “risk premium in oil prices that is likely to remain in coming months.”

In fact, they see oil averaging $110 in 2022’s second quarter, up from a previous $100 estimation. In worst-case scenarios, we will see prices hike all the way to $125 per barrel.

As for us in America, the national average per gallon now is $3.62, up 24 cents from a month ago.

Oil Expert Also Estimates how High Gas Prices could Climb

Oil companies aren’t the only ones thinking prices may skyrocket. An expert recently spoke to Yahoo Finance Live about the issue and his prognosis isn’t much better.

Energy Word founder Dan Dicker spoke to Yahoo about oil prices and according to him, things may be even worse than people think. “My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] … as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a gallon, I don’t know where we will be by then.”

Additionally, even if Russia backs off Ukraine, seasonal prices will likely still make gas more expensive. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump,” Dicker continued. “In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”