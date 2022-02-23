U.S. Ports to Get $450M to Ease Supply Chain Congestion

On Wednesday, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced nearly $450 million in available funding for ports earmarked to address supply chain problems.

The federal government will dole out the grant funding, made possible by President Biden’s Infrastructure Law, based on competitive need. The money is intended to speed up supply chain woes by expanding capacities in ports.

“We’re proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure. [We want] to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families,” Buttigieg said.

Fixing the supply chain will not “fix” inflation

Last year, the government poured about a quarter billion dollars into port development for states and port authorities. This year’s investment effectively doubles that investment. White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu tweeted out some of the potential uses for the money.

Today, President Biden & @USDOT announced $450 million of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for ports across the country to make upgrades, from constructing new berths to restoring docks to extending rail lines. @POTUS is #BuildingABetterAmerica by modernizing our ports. — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu46) February 23, 2022

Department officials want grant seekers to bring forth proposals that tackle “environmental justice” like emission issues. They also want help devising ways to fix the woeful supply chain. Officials also claim that the grant money could help ease inflation if goods were more accessible; but that argument relies on smoke and mirrors. Fixing the supply chain will certainly help lower prices via free market principles like supply and demand, yes. But no government can “fix” or “reverse” inflation.

Inflation increases for one reason only: an increase in fiat currency, thereby creating a “hidden tax” that gets passed on to consumers in an economy. Theoretically, the only way to reverse inflation would be to destroy currency; but because fiat-based economies like America’s are literally built on debt (banks sell debt like Home Depot sells hammers), no government would ever agree to such measures.

Therefore, when a government agency claims it wants to “ease” inflation, all they can do is try to reduce even more inflation from occurring in the future. The 7.5 percent rise in consumer goods over the last 12 months will never unwind; but a return to sound, free market principles could keep the prices steady for a time.

What is the Fed saying about economic outlook?

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues use for their key inflation metric, likely jumped around 6 percent in January year-over-year.

Excluding food and fuel prices, the core measure of inflation likely jumped 5.2 percent, according to a poll of economists. January’s consumer-price index rose, as well; the culmination of which all signals a series of interest rate hikes in the coming months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said in a report that the Fed will probably raise interest rates by 25 basis points at nine consecutive meetings, through March 2023. Such measures would equate to a 2.25 percent total raise, with hopes of tamping down inflation.

But similarly to easing supply chain woes, manipulating markets through interest rates won’t not ease inflation in the classical sense, either. Prices will never go back down; so take every smiling politician’s comments with a big grain of salt.