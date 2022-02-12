U.S. Poultry Producers on High Alert Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

As the avian flu outbreak continues to spread through the states, U.S. poultry producers are starting to enforce strict safety measures.

Earlier this week, Indiana reported that the bird flu had made it into a commercial turkey farm. Due to this, three countries have decided to close their imports from the state. China, South Korea, and Mexico have all banned poultry imports from IN.

Bird Farms Are Doing Everything They Can To Stop the Spread

This avian flu outbreak puts the entire country on high alert, according to Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary, Mike Naig. “It’s time to move to a higher alert for our livestock producers,” Naig said.

“Everyone is just sitting on edge because we know what can happen and we don’t want a repeat of that,” said Denise Heard, vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. Heard is referring to a similar avian flu outbreak that happened in 2015. It killed almost 50 million birds in the U.S. Midwest poultry farms were hit the hardest by this past outbreak, with the majority of infected birds being turkeys and egg-laying chickens.

Now, poultry farms are doing everything they can to keep their birds safe from the virus. For example, Perdue Farms has suspended all in-person visits to their farms in the hopes that it will stop the flu from spreading. Tyson Foods Inc. has also increased security measures. The company announced on Monday that it had reduced the number of trips to bird farms. In addition to that, they are taking more time to clean company vehicles. These measures are being implemented in their facilities along the East Coast.

This Avian Flu Outbreak Has Been Spreading Elsewhere, Too

The avian flu has already been spreading through Europe, Africa, Asia, and Canada. Reuters reports that 20 countries have been affected by the outbreak so far. To prevent the disease from spreading, tens of millions of birds have already been killed.

With the presence of the bird flu in IN, poultry producers in the U.S. are especially worried. This is because IN is on a migratory bird pathway. The bird flu is very contagious. Not only that, but the U.S. is the world’s largest producer of poultry meat. We’re also the world’s second-largest exporter of poultry meat. Supplies are already down, and if this avian flu outbreak continues to spread, we could put a severe strain on the poultry industry.

According to disease experts, a wild bird most likely started the H5N1 spread. Wild ducks along the East Coast were originally infected with the bird flu. Experts believe that it traveled to IN from there. The virus can be spread to humans, but the U.S. Agriculture Department has called the bird flu’s impact on people “low risk.”