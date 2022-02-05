U.S. Surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 Deaths: Report

Friday saw a tragic milestone for the United States. Now, our country’s overall deaths resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have reached more than 900,000 in total. The overall loss has our nation seeing the most COVID-19 deaths in the world since the pandemic’s inception.

According to the New York Post, total fatalities resulting from the coronavirus spiked significantly within the last two months. The increase comes courtesy of the highly-contagious Omicron variant. The outlet reports that less than two months ago, total fatalities resulting from COVID-19 reached 800,000 across the U.S. But the most recent total demonstrates the severity of the virus; 100,000 more Americans have died following the conclusion of 2021.

Specifically, Johns Hopkins University records a total of 901,388 American deaths so far. Astonishingly, the number surpasses the total populations for several iconic U.S. cities. These include San Francisco, Indianapolis, and Charlotte to name a few.

President Joe Biden Addresses Pandemic Death Toll

The rapidly spiking numbers of COVID-19 deaths speaks to the varying mandates and restrictions regarding vaccines and masking state-by-state. As such, President Joe Biden addressed the fatalities Friday evening.

Calling the latest milestone a tragedy in a new statement, President Biden said those lives lost belonged to “beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters, neighbors, and friends. Each soul is irreplaceable.”

With that, he also thanked those Americans, numbering more than 250 million so far, who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the FDA gave the two-dose Moderna vaccine full approval this last week, Biden urged those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so. “We can save even more lives,” he stressed, “and spare countless families from the deepest pain imaginable…I urge all Americans: get vaccinated.”

Americans Feel COVID-19 Disrupts ‘Their Daily Lives’

The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying mandates and restrictions have caused a clear divide between many American citizens. One sect of the American people enthusiastically embrace the potentially life-saving properties of the COVID-19 vaccine and the other half is concerned with the legitimacy of the vaccines themselves.

As stated above, it’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc across the globe. With that, populations around the world have simply been forced to adapt to a new lifestyle living with COVID-19, many believe the pandemic’s rules and regulations have been disrupting their daily lives.

As such, countries across Europe, specifically the UK, Denmark, and Sweden, have plans to dismantle and remove all pandemic-related measures and regulations. However, as we know, the U.S. federal government intends to keep many of those regulations in place. Although, a spokesperson for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “[Americans] no longer want COVID-19 to disrupt their daily lives.”

Nevertheless, Dr. Walensky emphasized, “I know people are anxious to return to normal life, but it is not yet the right time to do so.”